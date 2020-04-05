Mother's Day stay-home celebration deals: Where to order good food, yummy cakes

Mother's Day Recipe Kit (serves four, $228) from Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford.
Can't head out to the restaurants this Mother's Day because of the Covid-19 circuit breaker measures? Bring the restaurants to your home and plan a home celebration. Lay out your fanciest plates. Order delicious meals.

With a little ingenuity and this sumptuous list of food and cakes for Mother's Day - from Chinese to Thai and French fare - here's how you can make it an unforgettable occasion.

Have a gourmet popiah party

Popiah parties are messy, but memorable. Shangri-la Hotel's Mother's Day sets are poised to be happy meals. Each is helmed by a DIY popiah set and six to seven familiar dishes.

Choose from two options: Mother's Day Feast ($88) and Premium Family Feast ($118). Both sets are good for serves three to four people, and come with a dessert and a Mother's Day cake.

The Premium Feast stands out with its rundown that includes cereal prawns, roast duck and chilli crab with deep-fried mantou. The Mother's Day cake, with lime sponge, peach compote and sakura, sounds like a fitting finish to a generous meal.

Order bit.ly/shangrilatakeaway

If Mum loves Thai food

Order the Mother's Day set meal (serves four, $50) from Park Hotel Farrer Park's Blue Jasmine restaurant. It comes with jasmine rice and five dishes: Cha-om fried egg, tom yam mushroom soup, basil chicken kaprao, lemongrass fish fillet and wok-fried morning glory.

Two desserts - deep-fried banana and mango sticky rice - complete the meal. Mum likes pomelo salad and crab cakes? Take the pick of her favourites from its ala carte menu.

Order Call 6824-8851 or via its order form

Simple, comfort Japanese fare

For ramen-loving families, a warm bowl of Japanese noodles in creamy tonkotsu broth fits the bill. Ippudo serves up a combo set (serves one, $20) with gyoza, karaage chicken and a signature ramen of your choice: Shiromaru Motoaji or Akamaru Shinaji.

Order Islandwide via www.gtfooddelivery.com or selected areas on Grabfood and Deliveroo.

Fitting for the Queen

A tantalising wedding-style platter is the highlight of Min Jiang at Dempsey's Mother's Day six-course set menu (serves two, $156).

The deep-fried prawns, smoked duck and crispy soft-shell crab on the platter will please everyone in the family. So will the delicacies like whole abalone and sea perch in its other courses. Place orders three days in advance.

Order https://minjiangdempsey.oddle.me/en_SG

Chinese classic dishes with gourmet touch

Taste Paradise dishes out reliable Cantonese fare like double-boiled soup, sweet and sour kurobuta pork and stir-fried scallops in its six-course set (serves four, $158).

Sister restaurant Paradise Teochew delivers equally delicious dishes like braised seafood with tofu and crystal prawn ball in a five-course family set (serves three to four, $138). Find familiar and inviting dishes and dim sum in their ala-carte menus.

Order https://tasteparadise.oddle.me

Hungry for hearty French food

Summer Hill, a French bistro at Sunset Way, serves up wholesome and hearty fare like a luscious slow-cooked stew, the wagyu beef bourguignon (serves two to three, $130).

Other tasty choices on its menu include veal lamb chop, chicken pot pie, provencal steak sandwich and seafood pasta. Don't miss its french fried chicken (two-piece plate with sides, $32) - classier than its local or Korean counterparts and apt for special occasions.

Order https://summerhill.sg/

Hotel high tea - at home

Check out this high tea set (serves two, $58) with an assortment of pretty pastries and finger sandwiches from Tablescape Restaurant & Bar, a contemporary European restaurant at Grand Park City Hall.

There are familiar sweets like raspberry eclairs and inventive savoury bites like chilli crab mousse in crispy cone, as well as scones, brioche and sandwiches. Ahh, how nice if they come in a tiered silver stand.

Order www.parkhotelgroup.com/en/cityhall/tablescape

Have your cake and eat it too

Paris Baguette's Chocolate Blossom Cake ($55), a Mother's Day special, sounds like a dream. Strawberries, light chocolate sponge and dark chocolate cream is a fail-proof combination.

If Mum likes fruity cakes, there is a strawberry version of the Blossom Cake, with vanilla sponge, fresh cream, and strawberries of course. Otherwise, there are other tempting ones to choose from: Yogurt Fresh Cream Cake, New York Cheesecake and a decadent Double Choco Fudge Cake.

Order www.parisbaguettesg.com

For the love of durians

Goodwood Park Hotel makes the best durian desserts, some say. And we are glad chefs are still churning out the classics. Rich and resplendent, they are the D24 (1kg, $82) and Mao Shan Wang (500g, $72) mousse cakes.

New on the menu is a royal D24 Summer Dream (1kg, $72), a durian cake topped with dainty fruits, edible flowers and clear jelly. For something more bite-sized, there is the equally winsome D24 puffs (six pieces for $28).

Order http://festivepromotions.goodwoodparkhotel.com/quick-order.html

Cook for Mummy

Dads, rope in your kids and get cooking this Mother's Day. No major cooking skills needed; instructions and ingredients are included in this Mother's Day Recipe Kit (serves four, $228) from Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford.

Enjoy a four-course meal, comprising a tomato-strawberry salad, Hawaiian pizza and baked seabass with smoked miso. There are also desserts, of course. Kids can have fun adding the finishing touches of berries or buttercream to the ready-to-eat cheesecake and red velvet cupcakes.

Order www.celebrationscentral.com.sg

