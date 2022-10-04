Move over Botox, there's a new anti-wrinkle injectable in town

Botulinum toxin injectables, known by brand names such as Botox, Dysport and Jeuveau, have been the go-to formulas for those who want to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for years.

Botox stands out as the customers' favourite, ranking first on the list of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the United States.

From 2000 to 2020, Botox injections increased by 459 per cent and that number is expected to continue growing.

However, a new player has entered the game, and threatens to usurp Botox's rule as soon as it becomes available. Say hello to Daxxify, a peptide-formulated aesthetic injection that experts say will be the first significant rival to Botox in decades.

Daxxify is a new competitor to Botox. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Daxxify is a neuromodulator used to temporarily lessen the appearance of lines and wrinkles. The formula has been in the works for years and was approved by the United States' Federal Drug Administration (FDA) on Sept 8.

Neuromodulators, or neurotoxins, are a group of drugs that relax and soften the skin when injected into the underlying muscles of the face. This makes it look smoother and plumper for about three to four months.

Daxxify is the only formula stabilised with peptide technology and 100 per cent free of human- or animal-based ingredients.

"The new Peptide Exchange Technology (PET) complex is a peptide that extends the ability of botulinum A (Botox) to stop muscle fibres from contracting," explains US-based Dr Ellen Marmur.

Most neuromodulators offer results that may last up to three months. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The main reason that Daxxify may become popular very fast is the predicted duration of its effects. Dr Edward Chamata, in the US, explains that most neuromodulators offer results that may last up to three months. Daxxify promises more longevity.

"Clinical studies have shown Daxxify to last six months, and even up to nine months in some patients," Chamata says.

In the long run, this can bring significant benefits to patients for a variety of reasons, "the biggest one being less frequent pokes with a syringe since the treatment frequency to maintain results is less", Chamata says. This is more convenient for patients, as fewer clinic visits are required to preserve the results of injection.

Additionally, while other neuromodulators are developed with human serum albumin – the most abundant protein in human blood plasma – Daxxify's formulation is built from peptides, or amino acids. According to Chamata, this allows the formula to be more stable.

The FDA has approved the use of Daxxify on the vertical lines that appear between your eyebrows when you frown. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The FDA has approved the use of Daxxify on the glabellar lines in the face – the vertical lines that appear between your eyebrows when you frown. "[But] don't be surprised if it gains approval for other uses in the near future," Chamata says.

There is no disclosed pricing for it yet. Nevertheless, while Daxxify's longevity may mean less visits to the dermatologist's office, that does not necessarily mean you will be able to save lots of money, as it is expected that Daxxify will be more expensive than other neuromodulators.

Still, there is a chance Daxxify users will end up breaking even since they will need to get the procedure done only once or twice per year.

Daxxify is not yet on the market. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

According to clinical trials, Daxxify is safe and well tolerated by humans, with no major adverse outcomes registered. That being said, the most common side effects reported during the trials were mild headaches, temporarily drooping eyelids and muscle stiffness, which are pretty much the same effect you would get from other injectable neuromodulators.

Daxxify is not yet on the market, but dermatologists predict the injectable will be widely available in most clinics by 2023.

