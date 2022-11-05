Move over, New York - Los Angeles is where fashion lovers want to be now

When in early 2020, American designer Tom Ford decided to skip New York Fashion Week and show his autumn/winter collection in Los Angeles on the west coast instead, it came as a surprise.

While Ford had called Los Angeles home for years and had even directed two well-received films by then, he had also just been named chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), the governing body behind New York Fashion Week .

So his snub was perceived as a slap in the face for the capital of American fashion, not to mention the institution tasked with promoting it.

Politics aside, Ford’s move was spot on, as Los Angeles has become a fashion hub in its own right, especially in the past five years.

The city does not have a fashion industry to speak of but its influence is undeniable.

From Hollywood red carpets to it being home to mega influencers such as the Kardashian clan , the city’s soft power has increased since the coronavirus pandemic.

The luxury sweatpants and high-end performance gear that everyone started to wear when work from home became the norm had been Los Angeles’ unofficial uniform long before the pandemic, which also led many New Yorkers looking for more space and a more laid-back lifestyle to move to the Southern Californian city.

Even some European designers, including Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director of Parisian brand Saint Laurent, now call Los Angeles home, attracted by its cool vibe, burgeoning art scene and proximity to celebrities and influencers.

A city where cars reign supreme, Los Angeles lacks the vibrant street style of New York, Paris, London or Tokyo but it is still a magnet for cool kids from around the world.

Those not old enough to drive yet congregate on Fairfax Avenue, which in recent years has become a mecca for streetwear – there is even an animated series devoted to the hypebeasts who hang out there – with shops such as Supreme and Fight Club attracting queues of sneakerheads all day long.

Los Angeles is not going to rival New York, Paris, Milan or London any time soon when it comes to fashion prowess – its main industry is still moviemaking – but one cannot deny that more fashion consumers, and the top decision makers, look to the city for its unique mix of elevated streetwear, relaxed glamour and sunny lifestyle.

Here is a lowdown on the brands to check out if you are planning a trip to the City of Angels.

Alo Yoga

While the Los Angeles-based brand is available online and has limited selections in some stores abroad, including Pure Yoga in Hong Kong, its outposts in Los Angeles – located in wealthy enclaves such as Beverly Hills and Santa Monica – offer a full immersion into its chic performance wear and body care products, which are popular with celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

Amiri

Elevated streetwear has always been Los Angeles’ greatest contribution to fashion, especially in menswear.

Amiri, the brand established by Mike Amiri in 2014, is known for its rock ’n’ roll vibe, and distressed denim, plaid shirts, leather jackets and other staples of American workwear made with luxurious fabrics. The brand has a store on Rodeo Drive.

Fear of God

Led by Jerry Lorenzo, the label makes tailoring alternatives to the average suit. The brand’s Essentials range, which is often sold out, is the default uniform of cool Angelenos – think hoodies, sweatpants and oversized T-shirts in monochrome hues and boxy cuts.

While the brand does not have stand-alone stores yet, you can check it out at hip boutiques such as Union and Maxfield.

