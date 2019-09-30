Muji, Marie Kondo, and Asia's tiny house movement

It was only a garlic press - 20cm of stainless steel and lighter than a tennis ball. Yet Atiqah Nadiah Zailani deliberated for days over whether to buy it.

The cooking utensil could easily fit in a drawer or hang on a kitchen hook, but the NGO worker was downsizing.

Atiqah Nadiah Zailani in her DIY tiny home on the outskirts of the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. PHOTO: Atiqah Nadiah Zailani

Atiqah, 32, was moving from her spacious family apartment in Kuala Lumpur to a 300 sq ft home she had built in a forest on the outskirts of the Malaysian capital.

She is among a growing number of proponents of the "tiny house movement" worldwide.

Espoused by trendy, minimalist brands such as Japanese firm Muji and lifestyle gurus like Marie Kondo, the idea is that less is more.

Atiqah Nadiah Zailani equipped the exterior of her home with a veranda that added 200 sq ft to the property. PHOTO: Atiqah Nadiah Zailani

No exact criteria exist but the general consensus is that a tiny home is 400 sq ft or smaller. Examples include Muji's US$26,000 (S$35,930) Muji Hut, which was released in 2017 and clocks in at a mere 100 sq ft.

SO WHAT'S THE APPEAL?

Many in older generations dreamed of upsizing to sprawling houses in suburban areas, but millennials are increasingly doing the opposite, seeking affordability or a more eco-friendly lifestyle.

Jeff Yeo, co-founder of Big Tiny, a Singapore-based developer that manufactures homes in Malaysia, says the movement began in the United States about six or seven years ago and has spread rapidly.

His company exports its tiny homes globally and also runs leasing operations.

Since launching in 2017, the firm has sold 220 sq ft units to more than 200 clients worldwide.

Each costs $80,000. Ironically, most buyers are from countries where space is far from tight, such as Australia, but some are from Asia.

"In Singapore, I have clients really interested in getting one for their backyards," Yeo says.

"Many Malaysian clients are looking at installing one on their private land."

He says the homes are easy to set up, thanks to a patented locking system that allows first-time builders to assemble them in under three hours.

His firm sells the shell, leaving customers to furnish the property themselves.

Atiqah’s DIY tiny home on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. PHOTO: Atiqah Nadiah Zailani

"It's supposed to be Ikea-style … You can get together with friends and build the house," Yeo says.

Atiqah was inspired to make the switch while working with an NGO in Tanzania, where she found 100 sq ft village huts and minimalist living commonplace.

She painstakingly designed and built her home with the help of friends and a local community organisation in Kuala Lumpur, despite having no experience in architecture.

"My budget was 250,000 Malaysian ringgit (S$82,500), or about US$60,000," she says. Her aim was to prove she could build a small home for half what it costs to buy a studio apartment in the city.

The interior is kitted out with a sofa, a kitchenette, a bathroom with composting toilet, and a loft that doubles as a sleeping space.

A wardrobe is built into the steps leading up to her bed.

The house's electricity is supplied by a solar panel, and the taps run via an off-grid rainwater collection and filtration system.

Atiqah reasoned that she could live comfortably enough because she spent most of her time outdoors.

She therefore equipped the exterior with a veranda that added 200 sq ft. Lush jungle sits outside.

Atiqah’s loft doubles as a sleeping space. PHOTO: Atiqah Nadiah Zailani

Living in such a remote space did come with a setback, however. Atiqah, who is often away on work trips for long stretches, suspects teenagers who live nearby of breaking into her house.

But after installing a wireless CCTV and alarm system in July, her home has yet to be disturbed. "I do feel a lot better as I can monitor the house even while I'm away," she said, adding that it had less to do with living in a tiny home than the neighbourhood in which it was located.

"I could definitely see myself living there for a very long time," Atiqah says. "It's designed for me, with my lifestyle and aspirations in mind."

And, if she changes her mind, she says she can build more when she "needs it".

"I've already had experience building the house, so it's easy to add extensions. When family come up, I'll add to it. We are quite rich in terms of land space in Malaysia, but you have to be willing to go outside the city. However, tiny homes don't have to be on open land."

BIG CITY, SMALL HOME

In Hong Kong, tiny homes have long been a reality, but not by choice.

From wardrobe-sized partitioned flats, to brand-new "micro-flat" developments, the city is home to not only some of the smallest, but also the most expensive, properties in the world.

Architect Simon Hui says Hong Kong homes have always been on the small side.

"I grew up [in a flat] in a very, very old public housing estate in the southern part of Hong Kong," he says.

"It was about 400 sq ft with a decent kitchen and toilet, and it accommodated four or five. That was still considered fairly spacious, because in most cases more than five people would live in these flats."