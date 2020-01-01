Muscle and body fat may be linked to flexibility in thinking: Study

PHOTO: Unsplash/Tyler Nix
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

New research suggests that having less muscle and more body fat may negatively affect the flexibility of our thinking as we get older.

The study, conducted by Auriel Willette, assistant professor of food science and human nutrition, and Brandon Klinedinst, a Ph.D. student in neuroscience at Iowa State University, examined direct measurements of lean muscle mass, abdominal fat, subcutaneous fat and their relation to changes in fluid intelligence over six years.

The concept of "fluid intelligence", first used by psychologist Raymond Cattell and his student, John Horn, refers to the ability to think and reason flexibly.

Using the data of over 4,000 middle-aged to older men and women from the UK Biobank, Willette and Klinedinst found that middle-aged people who had higher amounts of fat in their midsection had worse fluid intelligence as they got older. These results weren't influenced by the chronological age, level of education, and socioeconomic status, but rather by the biological age, which is the amount of fat and muscle.

The link between fat or muscle and fluid intelligence may also be influenced by changes in immune system activity. People with a higher body mass index (BMI) have more immune system activity in their blood, activating the immune system in the brain and may hinder cognition, as previous studies suggested. However, it remains unclear whether fat, muscle or both jump-start the immune system.

Regarding the possibility of these newly found correlations to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease, Klinedinst stated that further studies would be needed.

While people usually begin to gain fat and lose lean muscle when entering middle age, the researchers recommended exercising and eating a healthy diet to maintain good fluid intelligence. Klinedinst suggested resistance training for middle-aged women as they generally have less muscle than men.

"If you eat alright and do at least brisk walking some of the time, it might help you with mentally staying quick on your feet," Willette said. (vel/kes)

This article was first published in The Jakarta Post.

More about
Health and Wellbeing

TRENDING

Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
Singapore&#039;s second Chief of Defence Force Ng Jui Ping dies at 71
Singapore's second Chief of Defence Force Ng Jui Ping dies at 71
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go &#039;awww&#039;
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go 'awww'
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
Lucky Plaza accident: Friends, family members attend wake of woman who died
Lucky Plaza accident: Friends, family members attend wake of woman who died
Former Super Junior member Han Geng confirms marriage to Arrow actress Celina Jade
Former Super Junior member Han Geng confirms marriage to Arrow actress Celina Jade

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room

SERVICES