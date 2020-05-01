Must-try hiking spots in Malaysia

If you're not so much of a sports person or even a gym junkie but love going on adventures and mini road trips, you should really try out hiking!

It's a good balance between the great outdoors and exercising to be more fit and healthy!

Here are a couple of spots recommended to hike in Malaysia.

SAGA HILLS

Saga Hills also known as Bukit Saga is located in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur. There are 3 different trails to enter from, Trail A, B and C to go on different routes and different parts of the hill.

You'll be able to enjoy the magnificent waterfall at the end of your hike if you choose the waterfall route. On the other end will be the Saga Hills hilltop that has a breathtaking view and amazing fresh air waiting for you.

Both of the routes will take about 2 hours to hike and it can be quite challenging especially for kids or the elderly. S

o make sure that any elderly or child is accompanied by someone able-bodied.

Some parts of the climb can be steep or slippery so be cautious and be prepared with a pair of good sports shoes or hiking shoes and comfortable sports clothing.

Address: 86a, Jalan Saga 28, Taman Saga, 68000 Ampang, Selangor

Opening hours: 24 hours daily

Admission fee: Free

CHILING WATERFALL

Chiling Waterfall is located at Kuala Kubu Baru which is about 30 minutes off Fraser's Hill, so the area is quite breezy and cooling.

There is a parking space in front of the entrance so you won't need to worry about where to park your car.

You'll see a ranger's hut and restroom area as soon as you walk up the entrance, walk pass it and you'll meet a suspension bridge toward the hiking trail.