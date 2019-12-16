'My husband is seeing a sex worker while hanging on to our marriage'

"Dear Thelma" is a relationship advice column that appears in The Star, a publication that is part of the Asia News Network.

Dear Thelma

Recently, I found out my husband is cheating on me. I don't know how long the affair has been going on.

She lives in Bangkok. Just this July, he went to Bangkok on a company trip and contacted her for paid sex. That was his second time in Bangkok.

My relationship with my husband had been cordial before that. We don't have anything we won't talk about. Occasionally, I would nag at him for not helping out with chores.

I confronted him about the affair. He denied it. The text messages he exchanged with her wasn't risque, from what I saw. It was more like missing each other, enjoying the time they had in Bangkok and hoping that she was by his side.

When he knew I had access to his handphone, he changed his password. I asked him to have a clean cut with this girl. He didn't say whether he would or would not do so. His response was more like "Yes, noted", an equivocal response.

I asked him whether he wanted our marriage to work, he said yes. But he didn't explicitly express how he wants to save our marriage. He doesn't even bother to mend the broken chain.

Just today, I found out that he still contacts the girl via WeChat; most of his friends and colleagues use WhatApp. He got so secretive when I entered the room. I don't know what they chatted about.

I don't know if I should fight for this marriage. We are childless and I am 40.

Should I file for divorce? Should I just pretend nothing happened and hope that things will go back to normal since it's a long-distance relationship? Or should I just work on myself and hope that he will see the change in me and be attracted to me again?

They did meet when she was in Malaysia. If there's nothing between them, why was he acting so secretively? Does he feel that he needs to keep a secret from me even though, according to him, there's nothing between them?

Maybe life for him is so boring that he's looking for some excitement. Or maybe he enjoys being adored by another woman.