Myths about breast cancer and why they aren't true

We are surrounded by tons of information about breast cancer - some good and some bad.

The Internet can be a huge help, but it can also cause a lot of confusion.

While our family members and friends have the best intentions in giving information to protect us, not everything they say may be true.

Here are some of the common misconceptions or myths that we often come across:

MYTH: IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A FAMILY HISTORY OF BREAST CANCER, YOU ARE SAFE. YOU WILL NOT GET IT.

Truth: Although family history of breast cancer is a significant risk factor for developing breast cancer, only 5-10 per cent of breast cancer cases are inherited. The remaining 90-95 per cent of cases are by chance.

This simply means that if we do not have a family member with breast cancer, we are not spared from the disease.

As mentioned, the vast majority of patients with breast cancer have no family history, suggesting that there are many other factors involved in developing the disease.

MYTH: WEARING AN UNDERWIRED BRA CAUSES BREAST CANCER

Fact: The proposed theory for this myth is that wearing an underwired bra could restrict the flow of lymphatic fluid out of the breasts, causing a build-up of toxins within breast tissue, which then leads to the development of breast cancer.

However, research has found no evidence that any aspect of bra-wearing is associated with increased risk of breast cancer. You can keep wearing your bra, ladies!

MYTH: USING UNDERARM ANTIPERSPIRANTS LEADS TO BREAST CANCER