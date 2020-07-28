Nail these celeb off-duty hairstyles with these hair products

If you're always envious about how perfectly put together your favourite celebrities look, without a hair out of place, keep in mind they probably have a glam squad getting them ready behind the scenes.

Which is why hairstyles from the red carpet might be harder to copy. But when it comes to off- duty hairstyles, things get much easier because the polished veneer has been stripped back and they become more relatable to us.

So whether you're out for a quick breakfast run, going to the gym or on a date take inspiration from these celebrities that look more elegant than frumpy on their days off, even without a team to help them.

We've also added in product recommendations to help you nail these off duty hairstyles.

Going for a quick breakfast or lunch

Whether you're an early riser or one who likes to sleep in, heading out to get takeaway for breakfast or lunch is a quick dash to the nearest coffee shop and back home.

If you don't feel like getting dolled up for such moments, make like Dua Lipa and use a scrunchie to tie up your hair in a high bun.

PHOTO: Slip Silk Large Scrunchie

Her hairstyle looks neat and hides two (or even three) day old unwashed hair. Choosing a silk Slip Large Scrunchie, $60 will also help reduce any friction that can damage the shafts.

Heading to the gym

It might seem counter-intuitive to do your hair before heading to the gym when you're just going to sweat it out. But if there's someone at the gym who's caught your eye, you definitely want them to bear witness.

A texturising spray is your weapon of choice to achieve the full-bodied tousled quality of Tiffany's hair.

PHOTO: Kristin Ess

Try the Kristin Ess Dry Finish Working Texture Spray, $27 that builds texture and gives volume while its light hold allows your hair to look lived-in and not messy. It also has a matte finish so your hair won't look oily.

Bubble tea run

Need to get your bubble tea fix? Heading out pick up your favourite flavour, you want to look cute and put together, without being OTT, so that the server would hopefully add a couple more pearls for you.

Kaia Gerber's look here is perfect. You want that lived-in, day-old hair that doesn't look too greasy nor styled.

PHOTO: Ouai

Use a styling product like the Ouai Finishing Creme, $37 to smooth frizz and define ends to create that I-woke-up-like-this hair. This product is lightweight and won't weigh down your strands while providing shine, texture and heat protection.

Going on a date

Yoona isn't on her day off here, this hairstyle is laid-back enough to copy for a casual date. With the easing of social distancing in Phase 2, time spent with your partner becomes all the more precious and you want to look your best without spending hours trying to style your hair, and this is the perfect style for that.

To achieve such voluminous hair without a team of hairstylists, try using a volumising spray or root powder.

PHOTO: IGK

This IGK 30,000 Feet Volume Powder Spray, for example, contains bentonite clay and doubles up as a dry shampoo to mop up any excess oils to give your hair a further boost in volume.

Brunch with the girls

Are we really surprised that Ariana Grande loves her slicked-back high ponytail even on her days off? To recreate the snatched look for your weekend brunch with the girls, you need hairspray to tame flyaways and baby hairs and keep hair slicked.

PHOTO: Percy & Reed

Try the Percy & Reed Reassuringly Firm Session Hold Hairspray that provides a stronghold and has temperature and humidity resistance to ensure that no stray hair comes loose with Singapore's weather.

Spray it into your hairbrush or a toothbrush before slicking back all the fine hairs.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.