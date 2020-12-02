Naomi Campbell has been way ahead of the game with her viral in-flight hygiene regime

PHOTO: Twitter/AaronRFernandez
Vincenzo La Torre
South China Morning Post

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many frequent travellers in Asia have reduced their journeys. For those still going ahead with long-haul flights to Europe or the United States, staying healthy is paramount.

Aeroplanes are a notoriously ripe environment for the spread of germs, due to poor air circulation and the number of people often squeezed like sardines in tight environments.

Flight crews from airlines such as Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and Hawaiian Airlines have reportedly been allowed to wear surgical masks during flights, and passengers have upgraded their in-flight kits to include cleaning products and masks.

However, according to a medical adviser to the world's airlines quoted by Bloomberg, the best way to avoid the coronavirus is through frequent hand washing.

The virus can't survive long on seats or armrests, so physical contact with another person carries the greatest risk of infection on a flight, said David Powell, a doctor and medical adviser to the International Air Transport Association.

Masks and gloves do a better job of spreading bugs than stopping them, he said.

Notwithstanding Powell's advice, there is one jet-setter who is taking no chances. Her meticulous in-flight hygiene routine would put anyone's to shame, and she was doing it long before the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Last July, supermodel Naomi Campbell documented her flight routine in a YouTube video that went viral.

In the video, after boarding a flight from Nice, in the south of France, to Doha, Qatar, on Qatar Airways (first class, of course), Campbell, clad in Burberry pyjamas and carrying a Versace bag, shows off her "hydration pack", puts on a pair of gloves and begins to painstakingly clean her seat and "anything that you could put your hands on" with disinfectant wipes.

While her routine could be considered a bit OCD, Campbell says that she goes through all these steps on every single flight she takes, whether "private or commercial" and, in spite of her crazy globe-trotting schedule, she rarely if ever gets sick.

The finishing touches to her multi-step regimen are a cashmere blanket that she has "hand-washed" at every hotel she stays in, and, unsurprisingly, a surgical mask to keep away those nasty bacteria and germs.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

