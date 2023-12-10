Navigating the roads abroad: Comprehensive guide to obtaining an international driver's licence in Singapore

Driving overseas can be an exciting adventure, but before you hit the road in a foreign land, it's essential to ensure that you have the necessary documentation. For Singaporeans looking to explore international destinations behind the wheel, obtaining an international driver's licence is a crucial step.

In this comprehensive guide, we will walk you through the process of applying for an international driver's licence in the context of Singapore.

Understanding the international driver's licence

An international driver's licence is not a standalone licence but rather a translation of your existing Singaporean driver's licence. It serves as a recognised document in many countries, allowing you to drive legally for a limited period.

It's important to note that an international driver's licence does not replace your national licence but complements it, making it easier for authorities in other countries to understand your driving credentials.

Application process

Eligibility Before applying for an international driver's licence, ensure that you possess a valid Singaporean driver's licence. You must also be at least 18 years old to be eligible. Authorised agencies In Singapore, the Automobile Association of Singapore (AAS) is the authorised body for issuing international driver's licences. Visit their website or their physical office to initiate the application process. Required documents Prepare the following documents: Completed application form (available on the AAS website or at their office) A photocopy of your valid Singaporean driver's licence Passport-sized photographs Proof of identification (e.g., NRIC or passport)

Application fee Be aware that there is a nominal fee associated with obtaining an international driver's licence. Check the current fee on the AAS website and be prepared to make the payment. Processing time The processing time for an international driver's licence is typically short, but it's advisable to apply well in advance of your planned trip to ensure you have the document in hand.

Benefits of an international driver's licence

Global recognition An international driver's licence is widely accepted in numerous countries, making it easier for you to navigate unfamiliar roads without any legal complications. Language translation The document provides a translation of your driver's information into multiple languages, minimising language barriers during traffic stops or interactions with local authorities. Insurance requirements Some countries may require visitors to have an international driver's licence to fulfill insurance requirements. Having this document can potentially save you from legal and financial hassles in case of an accident.

As a responsible traveller, obtaining an international driver's licence before embarking on your overseas journey is a small yet crucial step.

By following the straightforward application process through the authorised agency in Singapore, you ensure that you have the proper documentation to enjoy the freedom of the open road while complying with international driving regulations.

So, gear up, get your international driver's licence, and make your road trip dreams a reality! Safe travels!

This article was first published in Motorist.