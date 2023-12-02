Navigating the roads again: Comprehensive guide to replacing a lost driving licence in Singapore

Losing your driver's licence can be a nerve-wracking experience, especially in a bustling city like Singapore, where efficient transportation is key. Whether it slipped out of your wallet or was a victim of theft, the process of replacing a lost or stolen driving licence can seem daunting.

Fret not! This guide will take you through the steps to navigate the road to recovery and ensure you're back behind the wheel in no time.

Section 1: Immediate steps to take

File a police report Before applying for an international driver's licence, ensure that you possess a valid Singaporean driver's licence. You must also be at least 18 years old to be eligible. Notify the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Contact the Land Transport Authority of Singapore to inform them about the lost or stolen licence. This can be done through their official website or hotline.

Section 2: Applying for a replacement licence

Once you've completed the initial steps, the next phase involves applying for a replacement licence. Follow these steps carefully:

Visit the LTA website Access the official LTA website and navigate to the section dedicated to driving licences. Log in to your account Log in to your existing account or create one if you don't have an account already. Make sure to have your SingPass credentials ready. Fill out the application form Locate the online application form for a replacement driving licence and fill in the required details accurately. Upload necessary documents Prepare scanned copies of your NRIC, passport, and a recent passport-sized photograph. Upload these documents as part of your application. Pay the replacement fee Be ready to make the necessary payment for the replacement licence. Payment can usually be done online through various methods. Be ready to make the necessary payment for the replacement licence. Payment can usually be done online through various methods. Keep an eye on the status of your application through the LTA website. They often provide a tracking feature to monitor the progress of your replacement licence.

Section 3: Collecting your replacement licence

Once your application is approved, it's time to collect your new driving licence. Follow these steps for a smooth retrieval process:

Choose a collection point Select a convenient collection point during the application process. This could be a designated SingPost office or the LTA headquarters. Bring necessary identification When heading to collect your replacement licence, ensure you have your original identification documents, including your NRIC or passport, for verification purposes. Receive your replacement licence Once your identity is confirmed, you'll be handed your brand-new driving licence. Double-check the details to ensure accuracy.

Losing your driving licence might throw you off course momentarily, but with the right steps, you can smoothly navigate the process of getting a replacement in Singapore. Remember to stay calm, report the loss promptly, and follow the outlined steps for applying and collecting your replacement licence.

Before you know it, you'll be back on the road, ready to tackle Singapore's streets once again. Safe driving!

This article was first published in Motorist.