The new BMW M5 CS is the fastest way to get 4 people from Tuas to Changi

The new BMW M5 CS is not only the fastest version of the M5 available, it is BMW’s fastest and most powerful M production car ever. Move over M8.

How BMW got there is easy: add power and reduce weight. The 4.4-litre V8 now puts out a crazy 626hp and 750nm of torque .

Over 70kg of weight has been saved t hanks to carbon fibre exterior panels and carbon fibre bucket seats. Yes, even the rear passenger seats are bucket seats.

PHOTO: BMW

Performance has therefore been improved. 0-100km/h now takes just 3 seconds , which means it’s only a tenth of a second slower than a Ferrari F8. 0-200km/h takes 10.3 seconds, which is impressive for a four-seater saloon. Top speed is electronically limited to 305km/h.

Power is nothing without control so the BMW M5 CS has a lower 7mm ride height for a lower centre of gravity, retuned spring bearings, bespoke engine mounts, and dampers from the M8 Gran Coupe.

Carbon ceramic brakes are standard as are the gold wheels.

PHOTO: BMW

Large carbon ceramic brakes are standard and all M5 CSs will come with the funky gold wheels that you see here.

Availability and pricing

PHOTO: BMW

Understandably, some of you are excited at getting your hands behind the wheels of this rocket ship. BMW says delivery in Singapore will start in Q3 later this year. Local pricing has yet to be determined. However, BMW say prices start in Europe €180,400 (~S$290,382).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.