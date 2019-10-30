This new diabetes drug promotes weight loss too

It's becoming a well-known fact that frequency of diabetes mellitus is increasing among Malaysians, with the disease being detected more in the younger age group.

All the strategies put into place by the Government over the past two decades to increase awareness and stop this disease have not borne positive results as the number of patients do not show any signs of slowing down.

"Recent statistics show that one out of 20 in the 18 to 25 years age group has diabetes and this is scary because these people are in their productive years."

Adults with diabetes who are overweight or obese, with hypertension (high blood pressure) and dyslipidaemia (high cholesterol) carry a high risk for cardiovascular and kidney complications.

"Despite all the medications, most patients are still obese with a BMI (body mass index) of 27.5 and above.

"Glycaemic control is still not optimal on current therapies, which is one of our challenges.

"We've worked so hard, but we still haven't found a solution that works," says consultant endocrinologist Dr Zanariah Hussein.

Adds fellow consultant endocrinologist Dr Chan Siew Pheng: "Diabetes is almost like an infectious disease in Malaysia!"