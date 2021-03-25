The new Jaguar F-PACE with an all new interior is now available in Singapore

The model that marks the start of Jaguar SUVs has been updated with an enhanced exterior, an all new interior, along with some of the latest connectivity technologies.

Unveiled at the Jaguar Singapore showroom on March 24, 2021, is the new Jaguar F-PACE, looking sharper than ever.

The handsome F-PACE has been visually enhanced with new LED head and taillights

Originally introduced in 2015, the F-PACE was Jaguar's first-ever SUV. With handsome looks, sleek lines and a fantastically sorted chassis, it was one of the best-driving SUV available in the market.

With its latest update, the F-PACE is now more luxurious, connected and efficient. Significant upgrades to the F-PACE, both internally and externally sets to redefine the competitive SUV segment.

PHOTO: Jaguar Singapore

The F-PACE's exterior has been enhanced to produce a more dynamic and luxurious appearance. This starts from the front with a new sculpted bonnet that extends all the way to the top of the grille, eliminating the shut line that was prominent on the previous iteration.

Adding presence to the F-PACE's front end is a larger grille finished with a mesh design influenced by Jaguar's heritage logo, complemented by new upper and lower bumpers with redesigned air intakes and mesh details.

Both the head and rear lights has been redesigned - the head light is now 10mm slimmer than before, equipped with 'Double J' Daytime Running Light (DRL) and all-LED lights, while the new slimline taillights feature Jaguar's double chicane graphic.

The 10mm slimmer head light is now equipped with Jaguar's signature 'Double J' DRL.

PHOTO: Jaguar Singapore

Head inside the F-PACE, and you'll be greeted by the all new interior that features crafted, luxurious materials seamlessly integrated with the latest connected technologies to deliver an enhanced and contemporary environment for all occupants.

Standing out among the new interior is the all new centrally-mounted 11.4-inch HD touchscreen with an elegant curvature that forms the same profile as the instrument panel.

Open the door and you'll be greeted by an all new interior crafted with luxurious materials.

PHOTO: Jaguar Singapore

The large touchscreen operates the new Pivi Pro infotainment system - an intuitive system that allows the driver to carry out 90 per cent of common tasks within two taps from the home screen.

Pivi Pro connectivity is provided by the latest embedded dual-sim technology with two LTE modems enabling the system to carry out multiple functions such as streaming media and downloading Software-Over-The-Air updates without compromising performance.

Premium and soft-touch materials are used extensively throughout the interior to create a striking cabin and to enhance the sense of comfort, space and refinement.

Yet another centrepiece of the interior is the new Drive Selector, featuring a soft upper trim that wraps round the palm grip with a 'cricket-ball' stitch. Below, the precision-engineered metal cradle is sculpted for added tactility and an engaging, quality feel.

Replacing the rotary dial is the new Drive Selector that offers an engaging tactile feel.

PHOTO: Jaguar Singapore

The driver also gets a new steering wheel influenced by the design in the I-PACE, featuring hidden-until-lit switches and zinc alloy gearshift paddles.

The new F-PACE 2.0 R-Dynamic S available at launch is equipped with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine producing 247bhp and 365Nm of torque, propelling it from zero to hundred in just 6.6 seconds.

The latest advanced powertrain features an intelligent CVVL system, which works alongside variable cam timing (VCT) technology to enable complete control of engine air-intake, optimising performance and fuel economy.

The P400e PHEV is available on indent basis, it produces 398bhp and 640Nm of torque through a combination of the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine and a 105kW electric motor.

The F-PACE R-Dynamic S is equipped with a 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine.

PHOTO: Jaguar Singapore

It completes the century sprint in merely 5.3 seconds. The electric motor is powered by a 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery located under the boot floor.

In the handling department, the F-PACE's front suspension features a double-wishbone set-up, while the Integral Link rear suspension uses separate coil springs and dampers, with bonded anti-roll bar bushes providing durability and dirt resistance all-round.

The F-PACE R-Dynamic S is fitted with passive damping as standard, now retuned to enhance ride comfort while retaining the F-PACE's signature dynamic feel.

The new F-PACE is sharper than ever, with a new and improved interior.

PHOTO: Jaguar Singapore

At launch, the F-Pace 2.0 R-Dynamic S is available at $252,999 including COE, with promotional financing plans available at an interest rate of 1.88 per cent.

Car Model Price as of press time (inclusive of COE) Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 R-Dynamic S (A) $252,999

This article was first published in sgCarMart.