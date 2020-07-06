With new openings, hotel chains bet on a post-pandemic recovery

At the beginning of this year - before coronavirus sent the travel industry into a tailspin - analysts were predicting a bumper year for Asian hotels.

London-based Smith Travel Research (STR), which tracks eight million rooms in 67,000 hotels across 180 countries, forecast that between 140,000 and 150,000 rooms would come on stream across Asia-Pacific by December 31.

But within weeks, social distancing had replaced globetrotting, fleets of aircraft were standing idle, and hotels that normally welcomed a steady stream of cashed-up business and leisure travellers had been forced to close their doors.

Faced with multimillion-dollar assets standing empty, staff twiddling their thumbs and the prospect of heavy losses, the industry's bigger players are now making a cautious attempt at a comeback.

Next month, Marriott is planning to open three properties in China, including a Ritz-Carlton in Nanjing, and five in Japan, while a further 11 across the region are expected to welcome their first guests by the end of December.

Hyatt is also focusing on the Chinese market, with Shenzhen and Xiamen earmarked for the group's Andaz brand, while further afield, both Jakarta and Auckland are in line for a Park Hyatt by year's end.

Other hotel groups have similarly ambitious plans. Accor aims to add 20,000 rooms to its portfolio this year, with two new hotels in Japan, more than 30 in Southeast Asia, and 94 in China.

Given that nobody knows when or if coronavirus will be eradicated, it seems like a business strategy with more than an element of risk.

"There are a variety of reasons for hoteliers pressing on with openings," says Murray Bailey, editor and research director at Travel Business Analyst, a travel data, consultancy and research company.

"First, they want to prepare for the return to normal. Second, they want to attract domestic travellers as well as diners and drinkers to their restaurants and bars, to start to get some money in."

Hotel booking counters at Hong Kong International Airport. Big hotel groups in Asia are reopening to serve domestic customers. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Bailey says "opening" could simply mean operating with "50 rooms, two floors, and one restaurant, with concomitantly fewer staff" while the remainder of the hotel remains shut. Other industry observers have noted that, with hindsight, STR's 2020 predictions for the Asian hotel industry were wildly optimistic.

"We expect that, given the impact of the pandemic on travel and tourism, some hotel projects will see delays in construction, postponements or even cancellations," says Zhang Jiahao, associate director, valuations and advisory, for CBRE Asia-Pacific, a hotel research and investment corporation.

"In much of the region, the development schedule is likely to be affected by legislation that has halted non-essential jobs in recent months. We expect that, in general, projects under development will get delayed and raising development finance will also become more challenging, especially in resort destinations such as the Maldives, where the trading performance can be more volatile.

"From the owners' perspective, they need to consider if the market conditions can sustain the opening, especially during this recovery period where demand is expected to be low."

Seasoned hoteliers advise that owners and investors can frequently take a disproportionately large hands-on role in hotel operations, particularly in Asia.

"When it comes to opening, 'face' can play a large part," says one anonymous industry insider.

"Rather than being a mainstream investment, a hotel might just be somewhere the owners want to entertain their friends and business associates. And they might well have boasted to all and sundry that their new whistles-and-bells property is going to open this year, so something like coronavirus is not going to be allowed to get in their way."

Staycations and other packages are a stopgap measure to bring some income before tourism picks back up. PHOTO: The Murray

Since travel restrictions have come into force, and in many places international arrivals have dwindled to nothing, hoteliers have been casting around for alternative sources of revenue.

Hence the sudden rush of advertising for staycations.

"The reliance on staycations is a short-term measure that can help hotels break even," says Zhang. "It will still be challenging for hotels to make a profit just by relying on this, especially when travellers are only staying during weekends or public holidays.

"For example, during China's May Day holiday, many hotels reported full occupancy but that was only for two days. It will still be challenging for the hotel market in general to see a full recovery unless a vaccine is found."

Hotel groups such as Accor, Hyatt and Marriott are pinning their hopes on China, given the vast domestic tourism market and a new appetite for different leisure activities.

"China has always had tremendous potential for both inbound and domestic tourism," says Zhang.

"Domestic tourism in particular has experienced rapid growth over the past decade, tripling in the last 10 years, with over six billion travellers in 2019, a year-on-year increase of 8 per cent. Thus, hotel groups will look at underlying fundamentals and the premise that the travel and hospitality industry will recover in the long term."

Elsewhere in Asia, other hotels are betting heavily on what a "return to normal", in Bailey's words, and an influx of business and leisure travellers.

In Bangkok, the 299-room Four Seasons, on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, was due to open at the beginning of the year. This was postponed, but it is now taking reservations for the autumn.

The Four Seasons in Bangkok is taking reservations for the autumn. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"We are planning to open the hotel in October, but it is all dependent on travel restrictions and the travel environment, so it truly is a week-by-week situation," says marketing communications director Dan Schacter.

Perhaps the foremost example of "all dressed up and no guests to show" is provided by Rosewood in Myanmar, which occupies a grandiose colonial-era law courts building in central Yangon.

The hotel threw open its doors in February, only to shut up shop even before the celebratory flower arrangements had started to wilt.

"I arrived in 2018 when everyone was still in 'hard hat' mode," says Ed Brea, the 205-room hotel's veteran managing director.

"I watched the hotel grow step by step to perfection, but then the pandemic hit globally. Although we were the first to close in the city, I knew in my heart of hearts this was the right call having been through Sars (the severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic in 2003), but I have never been as gutted for my associates [hotel staff] in all my years in the hospitality business.

The Rosewood Yangon was the first hotel to close in the city. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"Myanmar has had more than its fair share of challenges over the past 60 years and the Covid-19 has piled on the pain," Brea says.

He has made tentative plans to reopen in September, and instituted a work-from-home programme in the interim.

"Myanmar is a seasonal market, so we aim to open before the leisure segment peaks, between October and March," says Brea. "The rest of the year is more focused on business, so we are fortunate that we can cater for both markets."

With so many uncertainties surrounding the future of the travel and hospitality industries, predicting how the situation will evolve in coming months is an inexact science.

"We've seen how the virus worsens, flatlines, or improves at varying levels in different countries," says Zhang. "Uncertainty around a new vaccine and the possibility of a second wave could change the future of the travel and hospitality industry.

"Ultimately, it is difficult to project hotel demand from a regional perspective. For example, the situation in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China may improve if quarantine restrictions are lifted in July, but other Asia-Pacific countries may take longer to recover."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.