New Taipei City firefighters show off muscles for 2021 charity calendar

TAIPEI — The Fire Department of New Taipei City launched its annual charity calendar on Nov 27, featuring 12 firefighters’ well-built bodies and muscles as well as their touching stories.

The theme of the eleventh edition of the calendar centres around “firefighting teams, safe cities and diversity.” and is a collaboration with the Police Department, the Tourism Bureau and the Far Eastern Memorial Hospital.



The charity calendar also features three members of the “Thunder Squad” and one nurse from a local hospital.

Each month in the calendar shows topless firefighters show off their strong muscles, some holding fire hoses while others wield guns.

One of the firefighters climbs rocks with one hand while looking in the distance. Each photo in the calendar shows the fireman’s strong body and dedication.

The calendar aims to promote the city’s safety, introduce the beautiful scenery of New Taipei and call for prevention measures.

Behind every firefighter is a brave story, such the story of firefighter Hu Chih-hsiang who had burns on his face and hands while rescuing people from a gas explosion.

Another featured firefighter Chen Hung-pang, rescued three people from a blaze at the Taipei Hospital’s senior care centre while Cheng Yuan-kai has published a book titled “Building 6-Pack Abs with the hunk.”

The 2021 New Taipei Fire Department charity calendar can be pre-ordered from Dec 2 to Dec 15, using the FamilyMart APP. Each calendar is priced at NT$299 (S$14).