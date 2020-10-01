New ticket prices announced to marvel at Borobudur sunrise, sunset

Borobudur temple in Magelang, Central Java, has long been one of the most popular tourist destinations in Indonesia.

The largest Buddhist temple in the world offers breathtaking sunrise views with lush green hills providing a beautiful backdrop to its ancient stupas.

Those planning to visit the temple should note that starting Jan 1 the prices of tickets to marvel at the sunrise or sunset have been increased for both domestic and foreign tourists.

According to Emilia Eny Utari, the company secretary of PT Taman Wisata Candi (TWC), the state-owned company that manages the temple, ticket prices for foreign tourists have been increased from Rp 475,000 (S$46) to Rp 500,000; and Rp 350,000 to Rp 370,000 for domestic tourists.

Meanwhile for students and children, the prices are now set at Rp 400,000 and Rp 250,000 for foreigners, respectively, and Rp 280,000 and Rp 185,000 for locals.

Other than enjoying the sunrise and sunset at the temple, ticket holders will also be given special access to explore the site, souvenirs, breakfast and dinner.

"Breakfast will be provided for tourists coming to see the sunrise, meanwhile dinner will be for visitors during the sunset," said Emilia as quoted by kompas.com.

The so-called Sunrise Borobudur tourism package will invite tourists to depart from the lobby of Hotel Manohara, owned by the company, at 4:30am and walk to the temple using a flashlight. They will then be taken to climb the temple's steps up to the ninth level.

At exactly 5:30am, they can expect to marvel at the golden moment when the sun rises from the east between Mount Merapi and Mt. Merbabu, casting its light over vast misty paddy fields.

TWC also announced two new tourism packages this year, namely Paket Cinta Budaya (Love of Culture Package) and Paket Peduli Budaya (Care for Culture Package), as well as a new service named Borobudur Breakfast, as reported by kompas.com.

According to Emilia, the two packages, which are being offered for Rp 60,000 per person for groups with a minimum of 30 people, feature special access to the temple and Borobudur Museum, as well as invite visitors to enjoy a documentary screening on the cultural heritage site.