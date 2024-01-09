New in town: Malaysia's Rollney to open first Singapore store at VivoCity, specialises in Hungarian chimney cakes

Ever heard of a kurtoskalac, which is also known as a kurto roll?

If you haven't, you'll be able to now.

Rollney, which specialises in the pastry, is opening its first store in Singapore on Saturday (Jan 13) at VivoCity.

While the sweet bread actually originates from Hungary, Rollney hails from Malaysia and has nine branches scattered all across the country.

A traditional kurto roll is served as it is but at Rollney, you can opt to have the cylindrical-shaped pastry jazzed up with soft-serve ice cream and toppings.

At the Singapore outlet, you can get a Kurto for $3 with no toppings. If you'd like to add sauce, it'll cost $3.50 and you can choose from a range of 13 sauces, including cinnamon and chocolate.

The Kurto Ice Cream costs $5 and comes with your choice of one topping. For two toppings, it'll set you back $5.50.

You can also choose between the soft-serve low-fat Hokkaido Milk or Royal Chocolate ice cream flavour.

There is also the Cuppa Ice Cream option, which costs $4 for one topping and $4.50 for two toppings.

This is good for people who don't want to eat the kurto and just want to try Rollney's ice cream as it is.

If you want to jazz up your dessert even further, you can add premium toppings like Lotus Crumbs and Belgian Dark Chocolate for an additional 50 cents. Extra toppings on top of that will cost 80 cents.

Not a sweet tooth? Try the Savoury Kurto Rolls, which come with fillings like hot chilli chicken sausages or tuna. There is even a plant-based spam option for vegetarians.

Inspired by a holiday to Hungary

In an anecdote on the brand's website, the founder of Rollney, Tan Yee Ke, shared that he first learned about the pastry during a trip to Hungary a few years ago.

He passed by a stall there that was selling chimney cakes and was drawn in by their buttery aroma.

After having a taste of the pastry, he was won over and decided to sell something like it in Malaysia.

Yee Ke shared that he stayed in Hungary for three months to understand the culture and to learn how to make the pastry.

Back in Malaysia, he decided that Rollney could serve jazzed up versions of the pastry by adding soft-serve ice cream and toppings.

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-133, VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

