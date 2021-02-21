The next big thing? Mushroom coffee to destress and slow ageing gains fans

Andrew Cox has a little medicine cabinet in his office, where he stores his daily health supplements. His favourite is packaged in a bright green box: mushroom powder.

The personal trainer and lifestyle coach for Joint Dynamics in Causeway Bay on Hong Kong Island has been taking mushroom powder for a year. He was first introduced to chaga, a fungus used in traditional Chinese medicine, on a work trip to Russia.

“Chaga is known as ‘The King of Mushrooms’,” the 47-year-old Cox says, because it is a strong antioxidant. Our cells age more quickly if we feel stressed, because of a process called oxidation – a chemical reaction that can produce free radicals, leading to chain reactions that may damage cells. Antioxidants may slow that process.

Cox is part of a growing army of mushroom coffee drinkers. Their chosen brew is coffee that contains medicinal mushroom powder from reishi, cordyceps, chaga or Lion’s Mane mushrooms, commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

Mushroom coffee recommended by Cox.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Hong Kong nutritionist Mandy Wong says the caffeine in mushroom coffee can help to activate the sympathetic nervous system and stimulate the brain to release endorphins, which can act as an energiser. “These [powdered] medicinal mushrooms will not affect the taste of the coffee,” Wong says. The mushrooms may also help boost the immune system, she adds.

Meanwhile, coffee beans have anti-ageing properties and keep blood levels steady.

Andrew Cox has a cup of mushroom coffee at his gym in Central.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Mushroom powder has become part of Cox’s everyday routine, usually taken in the morning mixed into a cup of water or coffee. Cocoa butter is his secret ingredient when he wants some healthy fat for an energy boost and good fuel for his brain.

“In the morning, I would choose chaga, Lion’s Mane or cordyceps [mushroom powder], as they help with increasing my clarity and enhance my mood. In the evening, I would choose reishi, as it helps you relax and can regulate your sleep cycle,” Cox explains.

“My relationship with caffeine is dictated by how stressed I am. If I have a lot of stress in my life, caffeine is not my friend.”

Wong recommends consuming no more than three cups of mushroom coffee per day, even though mushroom coffee may contain less caffeine than normal coffee. (he caffeine content can vary between brands.

As with regular coffee, Wong recommends that women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should be aware of their daily caffeine intake when consuming mushroom coffee. She also advises people with high blood pressure to avoid the drink, since caffeine can cause an increase in blood pressure.

Ben Stocker is the founder of The Store, an online platform in Hong Kong that specialises in health foods and supplements. His shop has brought the whole food mushroom powder supplement to the Hong Kong market.

These medicinal mushroom powders are gaining popularity in North America, thanks to companies such as Four Sigmatic and Alpha Dynamics, which have started to incorporate it into coffee mixes after seeing the potential benefits. The companies provide a wide range of instant mixes.

“Mushroom coffee is still not well-known overall [in Hong Kong]. But it does have an exceptionally passionate fan base among those who are familiar with it, and its popularity is growing,” Stocker says.

That fan base mainly comprises expats who discovered the medicinal mushrooms while overseas, and local Chinese who are familiar with the benefits of mushrooms from TCM. Stocker is optimistic demand for mushroom coffee will grow, and that it will become a bestseller.

“We’re living in increasingly stressful times and studies have established a direct connection between mental and physical health. Adaptogens – non-toxic herbs which help the body handle stress – like mushrooms, are at the forefront of this trend,” Stocker explains.

If you’re keen to try your first cup of mushroom coffee, you can order it from The Store in Hong Kong, and online from Australian companies Alpha Dynamics and lifecykel.com, or from iHerb.com. And expect to see more coffee and tea houses offering mushroom powder as a top-up in your favourite drink, as vegan bubble tea shop Mother Pearl does, on Lyndhurst Terrace in Central on Hong Kong Island.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.