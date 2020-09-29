No need gym membership: Stay home, stay safe, stay fit

You wake up in the morning with Eye of the Tiger playing in your head, and a burning desire to get fit. But then a voice enters your head... “Eh bro how to exercise ah?!

What exercise to do ah?! Jialat leh don’t know what to do!!” Then it happens… you give in to the seduction of fitness’s evil mistress - Netflix and Chill

Fret not, we’re here to get rid of this problem for you. Here are two simple exercise routines to rotate through the week. But before you begin, make sure to consult your doctor and check that it’s safe for you to start.

Once you’re good to go, find a space in your home that has room for movement and does not host distractions. Then tune your mind to make it seem like a place for refuge and growth.

Variation 1: Tabata Workout

Duration: 15 minutes

How it works: Perform one exercise for 40 seconds. Follow up with 20 seconds of rest, then start on the next exercise.

Complete all exercises listed below to complete 1 round, and complete 3 such rounds for the full workout.

Feel free to switch up the intensity by increasing or decreasing the rest time, work time and number of rounds.

1. Push-ups

PHOTO: Pexels

Place both palms on the floor just outside shoulder width and tighten your core; Forming a straight line from your head, glutes and heels..

Next, lower your body until your chest is approximately 1 inch from the ground, and explosively push up off the floor by extending your arms. Repeat until time is up.

2. Burpees

PHOTO: Pexels

Start by standing straight with your feet shoulder width apart and squat until thighs are parallel to the floor.

Next, place your palms on the floor at shoulder-width and kick your feet back until legs are straight. Immediately bring your feet back near your palms then jump back up to the starting position to complete the movement.

3. Bodyweight squats

PHOTO: Pexels

Extend and hold your arms out in front of you, keeping them parallel to the floor and standing with your feet shoulder width apart.

Slowly push your hips back and bend your knees until your thighs are parallel to the floor, then return to the starting position.

4. Jumping jacks

Stand up straight with your feet together and your arms by your side. Next, jump as high as you can while simultaneously raising your arms until they are parallel to the floor, and land with your feet just outside shoulder-width.

Reverse the movement and jump back into the starting position as soon as your feet touch the floor.

5. Sit-ups

PHOTO: Pexels

Lie down with your back on the floor and bend your knees until your feet are tucked under your knees.

Next, place your hands by your ears and lift your upper body off the floor until your chest touches your knees. then slowly return back to the starting position.

Variation 2: Circuit training

Duration: 3 complete circuits will take 10 to 15 minutes.

How it works: Perform each exercise for 30 to 60 seconds then proceed to the next with minimal rest in between until you are done with all exercises, resulting in 1 complete circuit.

We recommend performing 3 complete circuits for beginners and up to 6 for the fitspos among us!

1. Alternating squats with squat jumps

PHOTO: Pexels

Perform 2 squats until thighs are at least parallel to the floor and explode up while keeping your feet on the floor.

Follow up by doing 2 jumping squats (above). Squat as low as possible and jump up as high as you can with your feet leaving the ground, then landing back on your feet.

2. Plyometric lunges

Stand with your feet together and arms positioned naturally. Lunge forward with your right foot until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Then jump up by kicking your right foot against the floor. Switch your feet in mid air and land with your left foot in a lunge. Repeat this movement until the time is up.

3. Bear crawls and push-ups

PHOTO: Pexels

Start by squatting as low as possible then placing your hands shoulder-width apart on the floor in front of you.

Walk your hands out until your body has attained the plank position then proceed to do a push-up. Complete the exercise by reversing your movement and returning to the starting position.

4. Single leg deadlift to power hop

PHOTO: Pexels

Stand with your weight resting on your right leg and lift both arms straight up overhead.

Keep your standing leg straight and lower your upper body until your chest is parallel to the floor and simultaneously lift the left leg (resting leg) straight up. Switch sides and repeat for stipulated time.

5. Wall sit with knee lifts

Place your back against the wall with your body weight on your heels and keep your knees bent at a 90-degree angle.

Slowly lift your right foot up a few inches, then lower it to the ground. Repeat this movement for your left foot. Stay in your squat and continue alternating each foot for the allocated time.

6. Dips + leg extensions

Sit on the edge of a chair with your knees bent and place your hands on the chair next to your hips.

Push yourself off the chair while keeping your hands in place and bend your elbows until your upper arms are parallel to the floor (above).

As you return up, extend your right leg and stretch your left hand towards your stretched leg. Reverse back into your starting position and repeat this movement on the other side. Continue until time is up.

7. Push-ups with side planks

PHOTO: Pexels

Start in a push-up position with hands just outside shoulder-width apart and descend into a push-up.

As you are pushing back up, rotate your body to the left by lifting your right arm straight up over your right shoulder and end in a side plank (Your body shape must look like the letter “T”).

Return to the initial push-up position to repeat the movement on the other side and continue alternating until time is up.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.