Noodle lovers in Indonesia reveal 6 of their favourite spots

Indonesians can't get enough of their noodles. Available in a wide variety of styles and flavours, and served with extras ranging from bean sprouts and tofu to egg and chicken breast, they are a daily staple nationwide - from Aceh in the archipelago's far west to Papua more than 4,500km (2,800 miles) to the east.

One Indonesian collective, the Bakmi Club, comprises perhaps the country's most enthusiastic fans of the stringy staple ("bakmi" means "meat noodles" in the Chinese Hokkien dialect, and in Indonesia is often used to refer to noodles in general).

Its nearly 30,000 members, who include national culinary celebrities, travel across the country and around Asia to find the most delicious noodles, learn to work with new ingredients, and write reviews to spread the word.

"Some of us were already friends, but now we are closer than ever and we go on noodle hunting travels all over the world together," says Eric Wirjanata, the club's founder.

Bakmi Club founder Eric Wirjanata indulges his passion. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Members accompanied Wirjanata to Hong Kong for three days in 2018, sampling dishes prepared by six noodle vendors.

"In the more famous places, you can spend 45 minutes just waiting in line. But it was worth it, especially when we finally ate the noodles at Kau Kee," Wirjanata says, referring to the almost century-old restaurant in Hong Kong's Gough Street, famed for its beef brisket noodles. Bakmi club members also visited Beijing last year.

Marketing professional Wirjanata launched Bakmi Club in early 2015 after realising how many noodle stalls were located near his home in eastern Jakarta. Having just pulled out of a business partnership, he saw his freedom as an opportunity to start something new - a blog that would focus on his epicurean escapades.

"I loved noodles anyway, so if it didn't pan out, I would at least have made a few new eating buddies as well as having culinary experiences along the way," the 38-year-old says. "I had some money saved up and I thought I could make something out of it before I began working with my next client."