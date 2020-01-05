The noodles Wuhan people rushed to eat after lockdown ended

Shops and streets in Wuhan are bustling again. People in the Chinese city where the first cluster of Covid-19 cases were reported were ordered to stay indoors for two-and-a-half months to curb the disease’s spread. Now the lockdown has been lifted, they are eager to venture outside to get a taste of normal life again.

One of the things locals missed most during lockdown was the city’s famous hot and dry noodles. According to Chinese media, the dish – alkaline noodles with sesame sauce, spring onions, spicy turnips and other ingredients – is eaten by more than half the city’s 11 million people every day.

Most have the noodles for breakfast. Street vendors and shops selling the dish are everywhere in Wuhan, as well as in surrounding Hubei province.

Wuhan people love the noodles for their soft exterior but chewy interior. They think the delicacy represents their character of being friendly but with a rugged toughness inside. Wuhan people also love food rich in carbohydrates for breakfast, which includes deep-fried dough sticks, glutinous rice chicken and fried bean curd with mushrooms and sticky rice.

Hot dry noodles are one of the top five noodle dishes in China, alongside Beijing zhajiangmian (soybean paste noodles), Shanxi sliced noodles, Lanzhou hand-pulled noodles and Sichuan dan dan noodles.

The most famous hot dry noodles brand in Wuhan is Cailinji, started by the Cai family. After its noodles are cooked, they are put into cold water and a film of oil is spread over them. Sesame paste, vinegar, spicy oil and other condiments are added.

Diners at a branch of Cailinji in Wuhan before the coronavirus outbreak. PHOTO: Cailinji

The sesame paste is what makes Cailinji’s noodles unique. Historical records state that Cai Mingwei, who first started selling the noodles as a street vendor in 1928, stumbled upon the idea of using it after noticing that sesame oil shops at the time were discarding the paste after pressing oil from the seeds.

The first Cailinji shop opened in Hankou, one of three towns that later merged to form modern-day Wuhan. The noodles were called sesame sauce noodles until 1950, when Cai registered the name “hot dry noodles” with the commerce bureau.

The first outlet outside Wuhan was opened in the city of Huangshi, in the southeast of Hubei province, in 2013. Cailinji has since expanded to over 100 outlets in Hubei, Henan and Shanxi provinces, and in the city of Shenzhen in the country’s south. The brand’s skill in making hot dry noodles was included on China’s list of provincial-level intangible cultural heritage in 2011.

Due to the widespread popularity of hot dry noodles and various ways local vendors make them, the Hubei government decreed a uniform set of standards in 2015. Sesame must make up at least half of the sauce, which must also include peanut sauce, soybean flour and vegetable oil. The noodles cannot be deep-fried and must be hot, dry and alkaline. The government even stipulated the alkaline concentration of the noodles, setting the pH value at 7.2 to 9.2.

Cailinji general manager Wang Yongzhong says the chain currently offers eight kinds of hot dry noodles including shrimp, dried shrimp, shredded pork and preserved vegetable, and soybean paste noodles.

“Wuhan people are born with the love of the noodles. They [were forced] to part with them during the pandemic. Now their passion for it has come back with a vengeance,” Wang says.

“The indigenous snack represents Wuhan’s vitality. Just as locals yearn for the revival of their lives and city, they are looking forward to the noodles’ resurgence.”

People queuing to eat at a Cailinji branch before the coronavirus struck. PHOTO: Cailinji

In response to the virus outbreak, China’s central government put the whole of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and a transport hub for central China, under a strict lockdown on January 23, barring anyone from entering or exiting the city without official approval. Residents were ordered to stay in their apartments as the city stopped public transport and banned private cars from city streets.

The lockdown, which lasted for 76 days, was officially lifted on April 8. The Wuhan government then launched a voucher scheme to boost the local economy and get people to go out to spend again.

The 500 million yuan (S$100 million) scheme was paired with another 1.8 billion yuan voucher scheme rolled out by e-commerce firms for consumers to use across the dining, supermarket, retail and tourism sectors. Wuhan people can use the vouchers on e-payment channels including WeChat, Meituan-Dianping and Alipay.

As eating in most restaurants is still forbidden despite the lockdown being lifted, Cailinji collaborated with WeChat to boost sales of takeaway orders, giving away 10,000 free bowls of Cailinji noodles to locals via the app’s e-wallet.

“The 10,000 [vouchers] were snapped up in 20 minutes after launch,” Wang says. “Customers just need to enter our [digital] restaurant on WeChat and order the food. They can either come to collect the takeaway or we deliver the meals to them. As the city reopens, we see a significant increase in the number of customers coming to our shops [to collect orders].”

Wang says making the noodles is a unique craft.

“The alkaline flavour cannot be too heavy. A bit of salt and eggs are added to them. For condiments, vinegar is added first, followed by soy sauce. The sesame sauce and sesame oil are added last.”

The noodles are cooked in large pots placed over high flames, but only 2kg (4.4lb) are cooked at a time. Cold water is poured on the noodles before they are boiled again to get the correct texture.

“For the best taste, diners have to stir and mix the noodles with the thick sauce immediately after the dish is put on the table, so the sauce coats the noodles tightly,” Wang says.

In addition to its trademark noodles, Cailinji serves more than 40 kinds of snacks including steamed pork dumplings, pan-fried meat buns and soup dumplings.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.