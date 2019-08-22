'As normal as body building': male cosmetic surgery in China

Since Zhao Hongshan's first procedure - a dermal filler injection to soften wrinkles four years ago - he has spent around 80,000 yuan (S$15,662) on his face, including eyelid surgery.

"Getting cosmetic procedures is just as normal as body building. Both make men more handsome and confident," says the 33-year-old, who owns a gym in Beijing.

Zhao is among a growing number of Chinese men using surgical and non-surgical procedures to change their physical appearance to boost their self-confidence or give them an edge.

In 2018, the market for aesthetic medicine in China was worth more than 495 billion yuan, with males accounting for around 15 per cent of customers, according to a report by cosmetic surgery social networking app Gengmei, whose name means "more beautiful" in Chinese.

"Around 20 per cent of my patients are men. Some want to remove acne and look better in wedding pictures, while others troubled by baldness hope to look younger through hair transplants," says Zhang Hui, a dermatologist with a Beijing-based private cosmetic hospital.

Doctors say hair transplants, eye bag removal, acne treatment and dental orthodontics are the procedures most commonly requested by men.