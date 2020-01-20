Northern treks: Chiang Mai's gorgeous Wat Chan forest

Few Thais have heard of the Wat Chan pine forest in Chiang Mai's Kalayaniwattana district, but it's a key supplier of farm goods used in the Royal Initiative Project founded by His Majesty the late King Bhumibol.

The Wat Chan Royal Project Development Centre in Ban Chan grows mainly fruits and vegetables specifically acclimatised to the area.

They've been carefully studied and developed to assure a match for the growing conditions before being sent to the Wat Chan Royal Project Foundation and introduced to growers, who also submit their own produce to the centre for quality assessment.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Unlike the foundation, the centre is under the supervision of the Royal Forest Department.

While my first visit to the pine forest at Wat Chan in 2018 was fleeting, I arrived this year planning to camp overnight.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The temperature was cool even in the daytime, the wind constantly rustling leaves. I was 900 metres above sea level and quickly being charmed by the local people's simple way of life and innate friendliness to travellers.

A sight not to be missed is the sun rising over a reservoir, and soon its beams slicing through the fog and striking the water, to be reflected among the trees.

There are several ways to reach Wat Chan, including private vans and minibuses that take four to five hours to get there from downtown Chiang Mai. You can find them parked at Chang Peuk Station.