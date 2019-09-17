Not doing great mentally? Take care of your 'second brain'

Is your mental health on the decline? You've got to do more than just being gentle with your mind—you should also give your gut extra TLC.

"The gut-brain axis has been known to us for a very long time. It's how the gut communicates with the brain and allows it to control the digestive processes," explains Dr Melvin Look, the director or PanAsia Surgery and a consultant surgeon in gastrointestinal, laparoscopic and obesity surgery.

Otherwise known as the enteric nervous system (ENS), this axis is made up of more than a hundred million nerve cells that line the gastrointestinal tract from esophagus to rectum.

It forms the largest network of nerves outside of the brain and acts as an independent 'second brain' within our gut.

WHAT'S THE CONNECTION?

"It's only recently that we are beginning to understand how the ENS mediates multiple signals to the brain from the gut and even the intestinal microbiota," says Dr Look.

He shares that poor gut health can affect our mood and emotions because of the gut-brain axis, and that it can trigger or exacerbate anxiety and depression.

It can also affect other psychiatric and neurologic disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, autism spectrum disorders and schizophrenia.

That said, gut issues aren't the main cause of poor mental health. Not usually anyway.