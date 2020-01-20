Not just that Goop candle: 4 other products from Gwyneth Paltrow's website that are right out there

Goop, the New-Age wellness and lifestyle platform founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, is back in the news, this time making headlines with its US$75 (S$101) candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina."

According to Goop, Paltrow and perfumer Douglas Little were collaborating on a new signature scent when Paltrow said, "Uhhh … this smells like a vagina". Viola, the candle was born.

Last week the 47-year-old spoke to the National Retail Federation in the United States, and blamed sexism for the controversy about Goop, saying she "rubbed people the wrong way".

It's true she divides opinion - people either love or loathe her. But there's no doubting Paltrow's marketing prowess - according to media reports, Goop is worth a staggering US$250 million.

Just when you thought you had reached your Goop threshold, Netflix announces a six-part series on Dr GP that drops on January 24. Critics are calling it a shameless plug for Goop.

The candle is not the only weird product Goop has marketed. Here are four others:

JADE VAGINA EGG

In 2017, egg-shaped jade stones popped up on Goop, and women were encouraged to insert them in their vaginas to "get better connected to the power within". The decision to sell the US$66 eggs proved expensive.

The website claimed they could "balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse, and increase bladder control", but none of these claims were backed by science, and Goop ended up paying US$145,000 to settle lawsuits from buyers of the egg.

PSYCHIC VAMPIRE REPELLENT PROTECTION MIST

Using garlic is so, like, last season - this energy-boosting scent, a blend of lavender, rosemary, and juniper, promises to banish the bad vibes.

According to the instructions, users need to just shake shake shake the bottle oh so gently before each use, spray around the aura and be forever protected from all psychic attacks and emotional harm. A bargain at just US$27.

Psychic vampire repellent, available on Goop. PHOTO: Goop

Goop’s amethyst-crystal-infused water bottle. PHOTO: Goop

AMETHYST-CRYSTAL-INFUSED WATER BOTTLE

While we're on the subject of positive psychic powers - gulp - Goop has on its site amethyst bottles (US$84) which it says, will not only infuse your water with positive energy but enhance users' existing psychic abilities. "If you're seeking spiritual support, amethyst is the stone you want," it purrs. Thanks for the advice, Goop.

SEX DUST MOON JUICE