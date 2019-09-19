Nuclear tourism experience in Bandung to be launched in October

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The National Nuclear Energy Agency (Batan) is set to launch a nuclear tourism experience on Oct. 30, aiming to introduce nuclear technology to the public.

"We will have an open house to present the results of our research and development team from 2015 to 2019," said Jupiter Sitorus Pane, head of the Science and Applied Nuclear Technology Center of Batan in Bandung on Wednesday to Antara news agency.

Jupiter said travellers can visit a number of places related to Batan in Bandung, such as reactors, isotopes production lab, the reactor conversion lab and Applied Nuclear Technology Center.

"Our target market is students and those interested in nuclear sciences. As this is a nuclear facility and considered a vital object, visitors must be at least 18 years old," he said, adding that the tour will be free of charge.

Jupiter emphasised that safety will be the agency's highest priority and that there will be tour guides to accompany visitors.

Kenny Dewi Kaniasari, head of Bandung's Culture and Tourism Agency, said that nuclear energy as an alternative energy source would be an interesting theme for the public. She expressed hope that the experience would be presented in an attractive way to dismiss the notion that nuclear energy was dangerous.

Kenny added that the agency would create special programs for the experience. "We will add several points to the tourism trail, as we have the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) Cultural Heritage and the Bandung Zoo," she said.

More about
INDONESIA Nuclear energy Tourism

