Numerologist: 2020 will be a year of healing and big changes

The year 2020 ushers in the Universal Year 4 - a number representing stability, organisation, industriousness, convention and a mini-wealth cycle, says Singaporean numerologist Gracy Yap and author of Secrets Of Golden Numbers.
The Universal Year 4 is derived from reducing the number 2020 to a single digit (Universal Year No = 2+0+2+0 = 22 = 2+2 = 4).
The year is associated with the planet Uranus, and we can expect to see new ideas, innovations, radical changes in finance and surprises.
She warns that Universal Year 4 is not going to be a social and fun-loving year. That means everyone has to work hard and have a plan to achieve some measure of success.
In numerology, Yap explains, the number 4 is "a builder number" and not considered materially successful. This means, although hard work and discipline are indicated, materialism will take a back seat.
One should also be conservative when it comes to investments and not take unwarranted risks. Yap says the number 4 also signifies structure and organisation.
So, to do well in the year, you need to plan ahead with numerological and astrological insights.
AWAKEN YOUR DORMANT POTENTIAL
The year 2020 is a year of awakening and facing your worst fears, if you have the fear of being judged by others.
The number 20 is associated with the Tarot card of Judgment or Renewal (depending on which deck you use).
In a Tarot reading, she explains, when the Judgment (or Renewal) card pops up, it means that the person has reached a significant stage in life, and any choice or decision that he or she makes may have long-lasting effects.
She advises: "Do an honest review and learn from the mistakes of the past, and all the pieces of your life will fit together like a jigsaw puzzle."
A Reversed Judgment card, she says, means that: "The Universe is telling you that you're playing it safe and need to step up to answer your calling and unleash your potential. Push past your fears, release self-doubt and see what's possible." Yap says 2020 is also a year of healing old wounds, big changes and some life-changing decisions if you are at the crossroads. "This is because the number 20 or 2 (2 is derived from 20 reduced to a single digit) is also about healing". Nevertheless, 2020 can be a year of new beginnings and plenty of possibilities if one allows oneself to be awakened to one's dormant potential. Yap's advice is to take the tried-and-tested route and the traditional approach. According to the ancient school of numerology, 2020 will bring clashes to the numbers 4 and 8. You belong to a number 4 (if you were born on 4,13,22 or 31 of any month or have a Lifepath 4). You are a number 8 (if born on 8,17,26 day or with a Lifepath 8), she explains. You will also need to watch out if you are going through a Personal Year 4 or 8. The number 4 is about resistance to change and, as 2020 is a year of transformation, you will be the hardest hit if you are a number 4 and don't learn to adapt to changes. To calculate the Lifepath number, add the digits of the sum of your date of birth and reduce to a single digit but excluding 11,22,33 which are Master Numbers and cannot be reduced. To calculate your Personal Year Number, add the day and month of your birth to Universal Year 4, and reduce to a single digit. If the outcome is 4 or 8, you have to be aware that 2020 may bring challenges to finance, relationship, health and career sectors. GOLDEN NUMBER CURES Before you lose hope, the good news is you can adopt these "golden numbers cures" for a smoother year, says Yap. If you are a number 4, consciously use this series of 1 as dates (1,10,19,28) to plan key or important events in the new year. The number 10 is for abundance and 1 is a suitable date for attending job interviews and experience new beginnings. However, avoid signing any contracts on a day 28, for fear of financial loss in lawsuits unless you have studied the fine print. If you are a number 8, consciously use this series of 1 (1,10,19,28) and 3 (3,21,30) as dates to plan key or important events in the new year. Says Yap: "I particularly like the number 21 as it is a number of blessings and love. It is the final blessings card of the Major Arcana (78-card Tarot deck) and symbolises that you've arrived at a place where you can fulfil your dreams. My clients have found this number to be lucky for finding money and windfall luck." RULING EARTH The number 4 is an Earth sign, and both numbers 4 and 8 are ruled by the Earth element. People who belong to these numbers (4 and 8) who diligently activate the golden number cures and use date selection, can look forward to new beginnings and many possibilities in the new year, says Yap. If you discover you are a number 4 or 8, you will do well to heed the advice of avoiding association with the series of 4 and 8, including living and working at addresses that add up to 4 or 8. Otherwise, you can face bankruptcy, financial losses, end of a marriage or ill health. Do not enter into a partnership or business with these clashing numbers. The year 2020, she adds, will also favour another Earth sign - the number 6 (those born on day 6,15,24 or those with a Lifepath 6). Yap says the number 6 is endowed with heavenly luck, teaching mastery and wisdom. Earth is also related to material riches and sound long-term investments (Earth is Coins in Tarot). So the new year's energies favour investments in earth- and gold-related trades, property, agriculture, organic farming and fixed assets. To live in harmony and reduce conflicts, the person whose number is 4 can find those whose numbers are 1 and 7 as allies; number 8 can find number 2 and 5 as allies. These numbers are compatible with 4 and 8 throughout their lives, in the same way that "secret friends" work with zodiac signs in Chinese astrology.
