Numerologist: 2020 will be a year of healing and big changes

The year 2020 ushers in the Universal Year 4 - a number representing stability, organisation, industriousness, convention and a mini-wealth cycle, says Singaporean numerologist Gracy Yap and author of Secrets Of Golden Numbers.

The Universal Year 4 is derived from reducing the number 2020 to a single digit (Universal Year No = 2+0+2+0 = 22 = 2+2 = 4).

The year is associated with the planet Uranus, and we can expect to see new ideas, innovations, radical changes in finance and surprises.

She warns that Universal Year 4 is not going to be a social and fun-loving year. That means everyone has to work hard and have a plan to achieve some measure of success.

In numerology, Yap explains, the number 4 is "a builder number" and not considered materially successful. This means, although hard work and discipline are indicated, materialism will take a back seat.

One should also be conservative when it comes to investments and not take unwarranted risks. Yap says the number 4 also signifies structure and organisation.

So, to do well in the year, you need to plan ahead with numerological and astrological insights.

AWAKEN YOUR DORMANT POTENTIAL

The year 2020 is a year of awakening and facing your worst fears, if you have the fear of being judged by others.

The number 20 is associated with the Tarot card of Judgment or Renewal (depending on which deck you use).

In a Tarot reading, she explains, when the Judgment (or Renewal) card pops up, it means that the person has reached a significant stage in life, and any choice or decision that he or she makes may have long-lasting effects.

She advises: "Do an honest review and learn from the mistakes of the past, and all the pieces of your life will fit together like a jigsaw puzzle."