OMG, Starbucks is releasing super cute merchandise on Lazada

If you’re a big fan of Starbucks, you’d know that they often collaborate with other brands to release collections of lifestyle products that are practical, stylish, and affordable.

And this time, they’re releasing a collection of stylish bags and drinkware with the ever-trendy lifestyle brand, Herschel Supply.

The collection consists of six items — four bags and two drink ware.

And because sustainability is the buzzword, all the items in the collection are patterned with the words “Reuse” and “Recycle”.

But the words are not there just for show. This products in this collection were made from recycled plastic, with the main goal being to focus on sustainability.

So, you’ll be able to stay sustainable all while dressing in style with the new Starbucks® X Herschel Supply Collection.

Backpack, $119.90.

Carry bag, $49.90.

Hip pack, $59.90.

Tote, $69.90.

Stainless steel double wall mug, $48.90.

Stainless steel double wall tumbler, $56.90.

Another striking design component of this collection would be the choice of colours. All the items have a black base, with a neon orange accent, making it a trendy yet versatile item to match all your outfits.

You’ll be able to purchase the collection from the Starbucks Flagship store on Lazada.

That’s not all. To mark the launch of their official store on LazMall, the brand will also be stocking cuddly soft Frappuccino® Cushions and an all-new Siren-inspired Bearista collection on the e-commerce site!

We don’t know about you but we’re tempted to buy everything!

Keychain Charm, $12.90.

Coaster, $19.90.

Frappuccino Cushion, $29.90.

And in case you haven’t heard, Starbucks recently introduced two new Frappuccino blended beverages to the menu: Fantasy Tail Frappuccino, as well as Choco-choco Nutty Frappuccino.

The Fantasy Tail Frappuccino is Instagram-worthy and would suit anyone who prefers a sweet and fruity drink, while the Choco-choco Nutty Frappuccino indulgently satisfying and delicious.

Don’t like sweet drinks and prefer coffee that’s as bitter as life? Starbucks has also released a new Cold Brew with Salted Foam, which is rich, cool, smooth, and salty. The perfect way to cool down and energise on a hot day.

The drinks are now available for takeaway and delivery for a limited time only, so be sure to try them out before they run out!

Do note that the Cold Brew with Salted Foam is only available at select locations, so make sure to check with your location’s menu before ordering.

The Starbucks® X Herschel Supply Collection, Siren Bearista merchandise and Frappucino cushions are available exclusively on Starbucks Flagship Store on LazMall from June 15, 2020, 12 noon.

