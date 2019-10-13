'One day at a time': How a Hong Kong alcoholic gave up booze

"They call it 'the great remover': it removes everything that makes you happy," says Norm (not his real name) on the insidiousness of alcohol addiction.

Sober for 40 years now, thanks to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings he began attending in Australia in 1979, he has been a regular at Hong Kong AA meetings since 1983. Now in his sixties, he has been to AA gatherings in 35 countries, most recently in Vietnam.

When this softly spoken gentleman in corporate attire says he is a lawyer, no one doubts him. So it's hard to believe that in 1979 he was a street sleeper in Australia and at the mercy of his unquenchable thirst for alcohol. Then 28, he saw no point in living.

"I had no future, no career, no family," he says. "You knew in your heart, you're never going to improve, and enough self-understanding of alcohol that it's going to get worse."