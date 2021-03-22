The one-handed pianist providing inspiration with his 'unusual career choice'

Born without a right hand, British pianist Nicholas McCarthy is striving to become a household name in the world of classical music.

The 31-year-old says his childhood growing up in a town near London was normal, although school peers and passers-by would occasionally ridicule him over his birth defect.

The only child of parents without musical backgrounds who both worked in marketing, McCarthy says he did not even think of playing the piano or pursuing a career in music until he was 14.

He became captivated when a friend played German composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s Waldstein Sonata in school.

Later that day he told his parents he wanted to become a concert pianist. They seemed a little surprised, he says, but supported him and bought him a digital piano so he could practise at home.

“I discovered that I loved classical music and the piano, and this is what I wanted to do for my life,” says the Epsom-born musician. “But obviously, with one hand, it was quite an unusual career choice to make.”

The learning process was slow at first as he taught himself the art form from scratch, including how to read music.

His progress took off when he began taking piano lessons at about 15.

He was admitted into the Royal College of Music in London at 19 and studied there for four years before graduating in 2012. He is the first left-hand-only pianist to have graduated from the school in its 130-year history.

There have been plenty of hurdles, he says. Aside from having to put in more effort than others to learning advanced left-hand repertoires, McCarthy says that being judged by his disability instead of his playing ability has sometimes been discouraging.

Despite that, he has performed around the world, playing at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Paralympic Games.

Piano maestro Nicholas McCarthy in action.

PHOTO: Paul Marc Mitchell

But he says it took him more than two years to be accepted in the classical music industry.

“There are people’s judgments in the classical music world that you can only play the piano if you have two hands,” he says.

“It was hard for me because I had to convince them that I was worth listening to. I was bucking the trends. But my passion for the music and my perseverance have carried me through.”

He has released two albums, and typically performs in about 50 concerts a year across the world, including in Europe, the United States, Kazakhstan, Japan, South Korea and China.

Apart from music, he has also been giving motivational talks to schools, businesses and institutions on his personal story of resilience to inspire others in their chosen fields. “Anything is possible”, he says.

In addition to his musical career, Nicholas gives motivational talks.

PHOTO: Paul Marc Mitchell

Although he has never been to Hong Kong, McCarthy is featured at this year’s “No Limits” programme, co-presented by the Hong Kong Arts Festival and the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust from March 8 to March 31.

The programme features local and international artists of different abilities, aiming to nurture barrier-free environments and promote inclusiveness and understanding through the arts.

McCarthy gives two 45-minute online lecture recitals, one describing the 200-year history of piano repertoire written for the left hand, and the other telling his personal story, featuring works by some of the greatest classical music composers. They will be available online from May 8 to May 31.

He also teaches piano techniques in a master class for four young pianists from Hong Kong, two of whom are visually impaired.

“We have an amazing number of talented disabled artists. We need to shine the light on disability and on people who perhaps have been forgotten,” he says.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.