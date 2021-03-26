One week only: Get 1-for-1 River South (Hoe Nam) Prawn Noodles with prices starting at just $5

Looking for a comforting bowl (or two) of hot broth? River South (Hoe Nam) Prawn Noodles has got you covered with their 1-for-1 deal running from March 22 to 27.

To redeem this sweet deal, order either a bowl of small prawns and pork ribs noodles, or a small prawn noodles, and flash this Facebook post to get a second bowl free-of-charge!

❗ EXCITING! Hoe Nam's most popular prawn noodles are going to be ONE-FOR-ONE at People's Park Centre! Just head down and show this post to claim! Only for ONE WEEK during 22 Mar - 27 Mar, don't say bojio 🏙️✅ Posted by River South (Hoe Nam) Prawn Noodles on Thursday, March 18, 2021

Well-known for its broth made using fried prawn heads and pork ribs that is simmered for eight hours, River South (Hoe Nam) Prawn Noodles has fans lined-up at both their Tai Thong Crescent and People's Park Centre outlets.

Do note, though, that this promotion is only valid at their People's Park Centre outlet.

Both outlets are opened till 2am, so they are the perfect supper spots for days when you just need a bowl of warm hug!

Deal ends: March 27

