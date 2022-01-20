Online therapy: How to pick the right counsellor, and other ways to optimise your sessions

Telehealth isn’t new. For the past couple of decades, people have been using technology to consult their health care provider, either by phone or video chat.

However, since the coronavirus pandemic began, more people have been scheduling virtual appointments with health professionals – including mental health experts.

“They feel that online therapy is safer and more convenient,” says Minal Mahtani, a cognitive behaviour therapist and founder and chief executive of OCD & Anxiety Support HK.

“When the Covid-19 pandemic started, social distancing measures were put in place and people were reluctant to go out because they feared catching the virus. As a result, tele-health services became more sought after.

“Around the world, online therapy is becoming increasingly accepted , especially since more of us are experiencing mental health problems now.”

The global online therapy services market was valued at US$2.36 billion (S$3.2 billion) in 2020 and is projected to reach US$23.49 billion by 2028, a compound annual growth rate of 31.8 per cent from 2021 to 2028, according to Verified Market Research.

A key advantage of online therapy sessions is that you have them from the safety and comfort of your home. Behind a screen, you may also feel less intimidated and be more likely to open up to your therapist, says Mahtani.

“You also won’t have to deal with the anxiety you might feel if you had to leave the house and make your way to the therapist’s office,” Mahtani adds.

“Plus, there’s no need to worry about the embarrassment you might feel or the judgment or stigma you may experience if you saw someone you knew in the therapist’s waiting room.”

With online therapy, you can also be anywhere in the world and still get help, which is ideal if your job or lifestyle requires you to move around or if you have to quarantine, adds Reshma Chugh, a Hong Kong-based psychologist and counsellor.

You can book a session with any therapist, anywhere, making it easier to find someone who understands your situation and can give you the help you need.

Mahtani points out that online therapy is just as effective as face-to-face therapy. Studies have also found that online sessions may be just as beneficial as in-person sessions for issues such as moderate depression.

However, the fact that your therapist isn’t sitting directly across from you can make it hard for you to trust them or for them to connect more closely with you, says Chugh.

“It might be harder to read your mood, body language or other non-verbal cues, like facial expressions. This puts both parties at a disadvantage because we may not be able to get a good picture of how you feel.”

Online therapy may not be appropriate for people who need close or direct treatment or personal intervention, such as those dealing with addiction, Mahtani adds.

“Plus, it can be hard for us to respond quickly in a crisis, such as when our client is suicidal or has experienced a personal tragedy. Clients need to decide beforehand with their therapist what to do in such cases.”

Another disadvantage is that you may not have the privacy you need to discuss your problems thoroughly with your therapist. This might be an issue if you’re being abused and your abuser is at home , for instance, or if you live in a small apartment with other people.

There is also a minor risk of privacy leaks and hacks due to the nature of technology, says Mahtani.

Experts suggest these ways to optimise your online sessions.

1. Create a safe space

PHOTO: Pexels

“Try to minimise distractions and interruptions and pick a room or space that you feel comfortable in,” Mahtani advises.

“If you live with people, wear headphones so that only you can hear your therapist. If your home is small, ask others in your household for privacy. For some clients, the only safe, quiet and private space may be the closet or bathroom.”

2. Pick a good time for your session

Do not schedule it during a busy period, as you’ll find it hard to “switch off”, and definitely not between work meetings, because you may find it hard to focus during the session, Chugh says.

3. Communicate openly and honestly

“Since your therapist may have trouble picking up on non-verbal or behavioural cues, you should open up as much as possible about how you feel,” says Chugh.

Mahtani says: “You should also be clear about your expectations, so tell your therapist what you hope to gain from the session. “It takes time to build a rapport with your therapist, so be patient.”

4. Be flexible about how you receive help

Therapists may help their clients by phone or video chat or through text messaging. Mahtani suggests deciding which works for you. For example, if you have “Zoom fatigue”, it might be easier to call or message your therapist instead.

5. Make use of the added benefits of online therapy

“If you have a disorder such as OCD or are a hoarder, for instance, show your therapist your triggers around the house,” says Mahtani. “This is a benefit of online therapy that you don’t get with in-person therapy.”

6. Integrate online therapy into your daily life

“The great thing about having voice and video recordings of your sessions is that you can play them back when you need guidance or if you have to access certain techniques,” Mahtani says. “Remember to save the text messages from your therapist, too, so you can re-read them.”

7. Choose your therapist carefully

PHOTO: Pexels

It can be tricky to verify if the person on the other side of the screen is even allowed to provide mental health care.

“Pick a psychologist, psychiatrist, therapist or counsellor who’s well-known or who specialises in the issue that you’re dealing with, for example, OCD or depression,” Mahtani suggests. “They should be licensed, qualified and experienced.

“Professional organisations sometimes have lists of experts on their websites. You can also do your own research or ask friends for recommendations.

“Then, write to the experts you’ve chosen and ask them for a short bio and photo. Explain your situation briefly and ask them if they can help you.”

8. Don’t overlook the practical things

Mahtani says to ensure your Wi-fi connection is reliable and that you have any relevant notes with you before you begin your session.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.