Only in Yogyakarta for 48 hours? What to see, do, eat & where to stay

Just an hour by plane from Jakarta, Yogyakarta is often overlooked as a quick escape destination, as Bandung in West Java is closer and Bali is more popular. However, with its laidback vibe and affordability, as well as attractive culinary scene, just to mention a few, Yogyakarta deserves more attention.

Those who have at least 48 hours to spend in Yogyakarta, here are a few activities to consider:

PERMACULTURE FARM TOUR AT BUMA LANGIT

Closed every Monday, the farm makes a great destination to visit as soon as your early morning flight touches down in Yogyakarta.

Bumi Langit is located on a hilly area in Imogiri, Bantul regency.

Visitors can book a guided tour to walk around and see how a permaculture farm works.

An important highlight is how the whole compound uses electricity, from a combination of solar panels and diesel power, and how cooking is powered by bio gas sourced from solid human and animal waste.

Also a part of Bumi Langit compound is Warung Bumi, a restaurant serving various foods, from toasted, homemade whole wheat and sorghum bread topped with passionfruit jam, mulberry jam, peanut butter; organic soybean tofu and tempeh; free range chicken to noodles and spaghetti made of cassava.

EXPLORING PINE FOREST AT PUNCAK BECICI

A few minutes by car from Bumi Langit lies Puncak Becici, a pine forest where visitors like to walk around and take photos among the tall trees. Those who walk up to the higher edge of the forest may find platforms perched on the trees.

If you're not afraid of heights, climbing up the platform is worth a try, and you will be met with a breathtaking aerial view of Yogyakarta. Climbing the platform is actually a lot less scary than going back down. Be careful!

SIP COFFEE, EAT AND FURNITURE (WINDOW SHOPPING) AT EPIC COFFEE AND EPILOG FURNITURE

Open from 10am to 11pm, Epic Coffee spoils its guests with spacious indoor and outdoor dining areas.