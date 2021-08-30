Opel unveils its quirky Rocks-e urban mobility solution

Opel has unveiled its adorable little Rocks-e electric urban mobility solution.

Tiny mobility solution

The Opel Rocks-e is just 2410mm long and 1390mm wide. This allows it to be classified as a light motor vehicle in Germany.

And that labelling is important as it means teenagers as young as 15 years old will be allowed to drive it with only a two or three-wheeler driving license.

PHOTO: Opel Singapore

This means the car could become the ideal mobility solution for young individuals on the way to school or study.

Its quirkiness could add to its appeal to the young as well.

The Rocks-e features Opel’s new “Vizor” front, which neatly integrates the car’s LED headlights and indicators.

The front and rear body panels of the Opel Rocks-e are similar to the Citroen Ami’s.

PHOTO: Opel Singapore

And the same treatment has been applied to the doors of the car as well so that while the passenger door swings forward, as usual, the driver’s door swings backwards in the opposite direction.

Opel Rocks-e: Quirky city travel

The Opel Rocks-e offers a range of up to 75km according to the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure cycle. Top speed is a mere 45km/h.

However, with 14-inch wheels and a turning circle of only 7.2 metres, the Rocks-e’s ability to squirm through tight corners and fit into small parking spaces makes it ideal for city driving.

PHOTO: Opel Singapore

The 5.5kWh battery of the Opel Rocks-e can be fully recharged in around 3.5 hours via any standard household socket.

The car comes equipped with a three-metre long charging cable that can be simply pulled out of the passenger door when needed.

Opel also offers an adapter for charging at a public charging station.

Inside, the Opel Rocks-e has unique seats that are offset to each other.

This ensures that the front passenger has comfortable legroom while allowing the driver to move their seat lengthwise.

Opel claims the car will offer ample headroom even for those who are almost 1.9m tall.

The car’s compact dimensions, large windows and standard panoramic glass roof ensure good all-round visibility and an airy feel.

A luggage volume of up to 63 litres is offered in the passenger footwell.

This article was first published in Torque.