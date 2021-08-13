Ouyang Nana, Blackpink's Lisa and other celebs who look amazing with short hair

There are so many things to love about local actress Ya Hui: her breakout role as wonton mee seller Hong Jinzhi in “118”, her tenacity, and her confidence in her own skin.

The actress who has been killing it on Tik Tok gave us even more reason to adore her when she posted a series of Instagram stories, clapping back at haters who criticised South Korean Olympic archery champ An San’s short hair.

Just like An San, Ya Hui who has to keep her tresses short because of her acting roles has received “too many comments on having short hair.” “Anything wrong with short hair? Why are we being criticised for that?” Ya Hui questioned in her Instagram story.

“Life is already very tough. Can we just be kinder to one another? What’s the point of making nasty comments over whatever news you see on social media? Does that make you happier?” wrote Ya Hui in another IG Story. Preach.

Besides An San and Ya Hui, many female celebs have gone against traditional beauty standards and have embraced short haircuts that make them feel more confident and comfortable in their own skin. They’ve proved to us that rocking a short ‘do is not only easier to maintain but also incredibly fierce. Ahead, here are seven stars who will convince you to make a date with a pair of shears.

Ouyang Nana

By now, we’ve gotten used to Ouyang Nana’s long, flowing hair. But as the temperature heats up, the Taiwanese singer swapped her sweeping locks for a sophisticated bob. On June 15, Nana took Weibo to share a video of what she did on the day she turned 21.

“I am going to do something challenging today, which is to cut my hair. Say bye bye to my long hair,” she said in the clip. Needless to say, the cello prodigy who is no stranger to breaking the internet, caused a viral sensation when she debuted her new look on the Chinese microblogging site.

Wendy

Known for her platinum blonde hair, Red Velvet Wendy stepped out in a shorter, more grown-up ‘do and we’re loving it on her. If you’re hesitant to make the cut — use this as your inspo.

Lisa

Blackpink Lisa is no newbie to cropped hairstyles, but this ashy blonde full fringe style is nothing short of amazing.

Dee Hsu

The witty host has been sporting the chin-grazing chop for a long time now. We love this length on Dee and her long fringe just makes the look all the more sophisticated.

Momo

Here’s proof that you can pair bangs with short hair. Twice Momo’s short crop is one of those flattering styles with plenty of layers that will complement most face shapes.

Kim Go-eun

The “Goblin” star’s jawline-length bob is très extraordinaire! To cop her look, curl the bottoms of the hair inwards towards the chin with a flat iron.

Jeanette Aw

This shaggy “wolf cut” hairstyle with choppy layers around the crown seen on local actress Jeanette Aw is great for adding an edge to your look. The best part? This cut does all the hard work for you. Add some texturising spray and you’re good to go.

