Patek Philippe heads to Singapore for its grand watch exhibition

The exhibition has travelled the world in previous years. Pictured here is a showcase of fine watchmaking at the New York edition in 2017.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Bervin Cheong
The Star/Asia News Network

After Dubai, Munich, London and New York in the past years, Patek Philippe has now picked Singapore as the venue for its new large-scale exhibition. It will comprise ten theme rooms, spanning 1,800sqm.

It is said to offer visitors the experience of personally visiting the watchmaker's historic salons on Rue Du Rhone in Geneva, the manufacture in Plan-Les-Ouates or the Patek Philippe Museum.

The exhibition coincides with the launch of several limited-edition watches and also presents a rich collection of timepieces inspired by the cultural and artistic traditions of the countries in this region.

The role of Singapore as a hub of trade is exemplified with a pocket watch that depicts the port of Canton in miniature painting on enamel. It was commissioned for the Chinese market around 1830.

A pair of watches crafted for the Chinese market around 1810 highlights the uniqueness of the regional flora and fauna, while a table clock decorated with "Thai ornaments" motif pays homage to the aesthetic sensitivity of these countries.

Inaugurated in 2001, the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva is now considered one of the world's foremost horology museums. At the exhibition in Singapore, visitors have the opportunity to admire some of its treasures, many of them true rarities.

This is the very first time that such a large number of timepieces have left their home on the Lake of Geneva to be showcased abroad. Like the museum in Geneva, the museum room has two departments.

The "Antique Collection" shows some of the earliest portable watches, including a drum watch crafted in Nuremberg in 1548, enamelled pocket watches, musical automata and timepieces from Europe's most illustrious watchmakers.

The "Patek Philippe Collection" shows a cross section of the manufacture's most beautiful creations from 1839 until today. The pocket watch that Antoine Norbert De Patek obtained in 1842 for his 30th birthday, for example.

Also on display is the watchmaker's first Swiss-made wristwatch, the first documented wristwatch with a perpetual calendar, as well as some of the most famous supercomplications such as the Calibre 89 and the Star Caliber 2000.

The Watch Art Grand Exhibition Singapore 2019 will run from Sept 28 to Oct 13 Marina Bay Sands. To gain admission, visitors must first reserve their free tickets online.

