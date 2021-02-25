Photo of beautiful Taiwanese second lieutenant goes viral

TAIPEI — A 23-year-old second lieutenant in Taiwan’s armed forces has found overnight fame after her picture went viral online thanks to her resemblance to Taiwanese celebrity Wu Yang-lin .

The Youth Daily News, a government-run newspaper which reports on military and defense-related information, posted a photo of second lieutenant Tsai Pei-hsuan on their Facebook page on Tuesday, immediately attracting the attention of social media users.

According to local Chinese-language media reports, Tsai recently graduated from the School of Management of the National Defense University. She then began working in the military’s finance department in Kinmen.

Her work for the military reserves entails handling financial and savings-related matters for army personnel, retired officers and their family members, as well as students of various military colleges.

As soon as social media users discovered that she was stationed in Kinmen, some wrote that they wanted to head to the offshore island too.

One wrote, “Is the photo meant to encourage us to join [the army]?” while another begged to be transferred to Kinmen with no “incentive” needed.