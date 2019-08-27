Is a pill organiser helpful or harmful?

Researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA), United Kingdom, have developed guidelines to help prescribers and pharmacists decide which patients should use a pill organiser.

The team's previous research has shown that switching to using an organiser can do more harm than good.

Their latest study, published in the journal Research in Social and Administrative Pharmacy on Aug 8, 2019, reveals that pharmacies (in the UK) are giving out twice as many pill organisers as they were ten years ago.

It is hoped that the new guidelines will help prescribers better understand which patients' health could be put at risk by using an organiser.

It will also help patients and their carers know what they can ask for to help with taking medicines as prescribed.

Lead researcher Dr Debi Bhattacharya, from UEA's School of Pharmacy, says: "A lot of people use pill organisers to help them take the right medication at the right time of the day.

"The fact that using a pill organiser could cause harm to patients sounds rather counterintuitive.