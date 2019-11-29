Places around the world to go for your Christmas cheer

With the festive season just round the corner, here are some ideas for places to head to for your Christmas or New Year celebrations.

SANTA CLAUS VILLAGE, FINLAND

It's a great time to visit Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi, Finland.

Said to be the "official hometown of Santa Claus" in the Lapland, you can also "cross the Arctic Circle" here as it cuts right across the village.

There is a line denoting the Arctic Circle painted across the park and you officially enter the Arctic when you cross that line.

There is also a post office where you can send Christmas Cards or have a letter from Santa with the Santa Claus Village postmark delivered to anyone, anywhere in the world.

At Santa Claus' Office, you can sit on Santa's lap, as well as chat and take photos with him during his "office hours".

This is also a good place to view the Northern lights.

AUSTRALIA

How about heading to New South Wales, Australia for some Christmas markets where you can enjoy delicious local food and live entertainment, as well as find unique souvenirs and gifts in a festive environment?