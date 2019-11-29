Places around the world to go for your Christmas cheer

With the festive season just round the corner, here are some ideas for places to head to for your Christmas or New Year celebrations.
SANTA CLAUS VILLAGE, FINLAND
It's a great time to visit Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi, Finland.
Said to be the "official hometown of Santa Claus" in the Lapland, you can also "cross the Arctic Circle" here as it cuts right across the village.
There is a line denoting the Arctic Circle painted across the park and you officially enter the Arctic when you cross that line.
There is also a post office where you can send Christmas Cards or have a letter from Santa with the Santa Claus Village postmark delivered to anyone, anywhere in the world.
At Santa Claus' Office, you can sit on Santa's lap, as well as chat and take photos with him during his "office hours".
This is also a good place to view the Northern lights.
AUSTRALIA
How about heading to New South Wales, Australia for some Christmas markets where you can enjoy delicious local food and live entertainment, as well as find unique souvenirs and gifts in a festive environment?
Carriageworks Farmers Markets in Sydney offer an abundance of local produce such as homemade plum puddings, fresh cherries, hams, cheeses and more.
Watsons Bay Christmas Twilight Market offers high-end fashion, toys, gifts, fine art, ceramics, jewellery, homeware, leather goods, pet accessories, an assortment of food and drinks, and kids' rides and activities.
Chippendale Christmas Market offers local produce and unique items from Sydney's leading designers and brands.
FAR EAST WINTER WONDERLAND
Head to Hokkaido in Japan or Gongwon-Do in South Korea for a white Christmas.
One of the best winter destinations in the Land of the Rising Sun, Hokkaido is where you can do some skiing, ride the snowmobile, go snow-rafting and more.
Meanwhile, Gongwon-Do is reputed to have the highest snowfall in South Korea.
That makes the place a great destination for snow and ice activities.
For those who enjoy fishing, check out the Trout Festival in Pyeongchang.
NEARBY GETAWAYS
If you prefer to see the city all decked out in festive lights and decorations, then you may want to head to Singapore or Thailand.
Stroll down Orchard Road to savour the festive lights and decorations or head to Marina Bay Singapore to countdown to the New Year and a fireworks display.
In Bangkok, the shopping malls are festively lit up with lights and decorations, and major hotels have special promos for the season.
You can also usher in the New Year at one of the rooftop bars or nightspots in the city.