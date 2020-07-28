Places to visit and things to do in Singapore to get a taste of France

With leisure travel not on the horizon for the rest of the year, the next best thing to do is to find ways to transport yourself to your favourite destinations abroad while still staying put in Singapore.

For those of you who enjoy all things French, here's a list of places and activities you can do without having to board a plane.

Feast on French cuisine at La Petite Cuisine

La Petite Cuisine started off more than 10 years ago as a hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Serene Centre along Bukit Timah Road, selling authentic French cuisine with less than 10 seats for dine-in patrons.

It has since moved to bigger premises in the same building and can seat a lot more people, but still serving up the same French fare. And we've heard that those working in the French embassy just down the road have been patronising this establishment for the longest time, so the food here must have been meeting French standards.

Where: 10 Jalan Serene, #01-02 Serene Centre, Singapore 258748

Take a tree-lined scenic drive

[A Walk Through History – 5 Heritage Roads in Singapore] Our roadside trees are a comforting and familiar sight that... Posted by NParks on Saturday, July 18, 2020

If you've ever had the chance to drive around France, you'll notice that tree-lined roads that stretch into the distance are an oft-seen sight.

Here in Singapore, while greenery is aplenty on our normal roads, here are five heritage roads that are flanked with trees as far as the eye can see. Take your wheels for a spin across one of the locations with unique tree-scapes for a brief escape from the usual urban jungle. And if you only have time for one, our pick is the Mandai Road stretch.

Where: Start from opposite Upper Seletar Reservoir Car Park

Pick up French cheeses at La Petite Boutique

Given that the International French School in Singapore is located near the Serangoon Gardens estate, it's not surprising that this enclave has become a "French ghetto" of sorts.

Here you'll find a speciality boutique selling cheese, cold cuts, meat, wine and bread that come directly from France. But its particularly known for its selection of cheeses — there are usually over 50 varieties available at any one time.

Where: 4 Kensington Park Road, Singapore 557256

Be pampered by French hospitality at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

Have a weekend to spare? Indulge in a staycation at the French luxury hotel to experience the French art de vivre or the art of living.

Expect nothing less than the best of French hospitality and cuisine as well as landscapes inspired by Paris' Jardin Du Luxembourg. The in-house spa also offers health and beauty treatments influenced by forefront French cosmetology techniques that are designed to relax and rejuvenate.

Where: 2 Bukit Manis Road, Sentosa, Singapore 099891

Enjoy al fresco dining at So France

If you want to go to just one place to get good French cuisine, a wide selection of wines and spirits as well as artisanal produce, So France is your one-stop French food haven.

Located in Duo Galleria, it was revamped earlier this year to mimic a typical French bistro and its menu features cuisine from the different regions of France.

And if you're a fan of French butter, So France carries one of the widest selections of Bordier butter in Singapore, including raspberry, yuzu, smoked salt and vanilla variations.

Where: 7 Fraser Street, Duo Galleria #01-51/56, Singapore 189356

Stroll through a French garden at Gardens by the Bay

Can't visit the perfectly manicured gardens in France? The Edible Garden exhibition at the Flower Dome offers the next best alternative.

Here you'll find a French-style garden inspired by the renowned Potager of the 16th-century Chateau Villandry in France's Loire Valley, featuring vegetables and herbs displayed in a precise, symmetrical manner. The only catch is that you'll have to be a Garden by the Bay member to visit for now as part of its phased reopening plans.

Where: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Catch a French film at the Singapore French Summer Festival

Don't want to step out of the house? Order in French food and watch one of the 16 French films that are part of the Singapore French Summer Festival. Featuring a mix of recently-released titles and well-loved favourites, the films are available on KinoLounge.

Other than films, you can also join special live Q&A sessions with various French directors and actresses.

Though the summer film festival ends its run on July 31, there are other French film screenings held regularly throughout the year — more information available here.

