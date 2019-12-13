Playing the drums can change the structure of your brain: Study

The researchers decided to study this group of musicians for the first time as drummers have superior motor coordination skills to untrained individuals and are able to perform complex fine motor tasks with both hands at a similar level of performance.
PHOTO: Pexels
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

New European research has found that regularly playing the drums over a number of years appears to cause changes in brain structure and function not seen in non-musical individuals.

Carried out by researchers from Ruhr-Universität Bochum, the new small-scale study looked at 20 professional drummers who had been playing the instrument for an average of 17 years and at the time of the study, were practising for more than ten hours per week.

The participants underwent various MRI scans so the researchers could assess the structure and function of the brain and compare the scans with those from 24 unmusical control participants.

The findings, published online in the journal Brain and Behavior, showed that compared to the control subjects, the drummers showed a clear difference in the front part of the corpus callosum, a brain structure which is responsible for motor planning and which connects the brain's two halves.

Here the drummers had fewer, but thicker fibres, which would enable them to exchange information between the two hemispheres more quickly than the control participants. 

The structure of the corpus callosum also predicted the participants' performance in a drum test - the thicker the fibers in the corpus callosum, the better the drumming performance.

Drummers also had motor brain areas which were organised more efficiently. 

"It has long been understood that playing a musical instrument can change the brain via neuroplastic processes," says co-author Sarah Friedrich," but no one had previously looked specifically into drummers."

The researchers decided to study this group of musicians for the first time as drummers have superior motor coordination skills to untrained individuals and are able to perform complex fine motor tasks with both hands at a similar level of performance.

"Most people can only perform fine motor tasks with one hand and have problems playing different rhythms with both hands at the same time," explains researcher Lara Schlaffke.

"Drummers can do things that are impossible for untrained people."

More about
Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing music

TRENDING

Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao&#039;s collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao's collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it&#039;s aired in China
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it's aired in China
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
Man fined $6,000 for causing girlfriend&#039;s death in accident
Man fined $6,000 for causing girlfriend's death in accident
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren&#039;t Johor, Melaka or Penang
Underrated parts of Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
True story: &#039;He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight&#039;
True story: 'He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight'

Home Works

How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok

SERVICES