Porsche Singapore introduces the Sport Turismo models to the Panamera family

Porsche Singapore has announced the addition of three Sport Turismo models under its newly revamped Panamera series, providing new breadth to the Porsche lineup for customers seeking a sportier driving experience. The extension of the model range will also include a plug-in hybrid version of the Sport Turismo.



The extended models in the series - Panamera 4 Sport Turismo, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo and Panamera GTS Sport Turismo - are now available to order from Porsche Centre Singapore.

The Panamera Sport Turismo models maintain the athleticism and performance of its sedan siblings. Offering the perfect combination of everyday usability and maximum flexibility, the long-roof design is a more spacious option for customers who desire a Panamera with increased baggage capacity, a rear seat with more compartment versatility and a lower loading edge for easier use.

The Panamera GTS Sport Turismo will carry the V8 bi-iturbo engine, optimised with a specific focus on its power delivery. With 473bhp and 620Nm of torque, the new Panamera GTS delivers 20bhp more power than its predecessor.



The Panamera 4 Sport Turismo meanwhile uses a 2.9-litre V6 with a twin turbocharger, delivering the same performance of 326bhp and 450Nm as its base counterpart.

PHOTO: Porshe

Additionally, the Sport Turismo models will utilise all of the innovations introduced in the brand new Panamera model line launched earlier this year, including the Porsche Active Suspension Management system, the integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control, as well as enhanced steering control.

The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo will meanwhile offer a completely new drive system with a 456bhp system output. Compared to the previous hybrid models, the gross battery capacity has been increased by close to 30% thanks to a new 17.9kWh battery and optimised driving modes. The driving modes have been optimised for even more efficient energy utilisation.

At the heart of the drive architecture is the electric motor, which is integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and still produces a power output of 134bhp and maximum torque of 400Nm.



This drivetrain gives the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid has an all-electric range of up to 55km in accordance to Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure EAER City standard, taking just 4.4 to reach 100 km/h from a standing start on its way to a top speed of up to 280 km/h.



Like all Porsche plug-in hybrid vehicles, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo can be charged at home. A model-specific charging capacity of up to 7.2kW is possible with the standard Porsche Mobile Charger. In addition, it can be charged at public charging stations islandwide or the Porsche Destination Charging stations located at Marina Bay Sands. More stations are expected to be operational by this year.