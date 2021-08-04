Positive thinking: How to make the most of your world, cope with adversity and increase your well-being with the right attitude

Positive thinking. You could be forgiven for imagining this is the lexicon of new age pop psychology – but it’s been around for ages.

The Greek philosopher Epictetus, who died in AD135, observed, “The thing that upsets people is not so much what happens, but what they think about what happens.”

Nearly 2,000 years later in 1952, Norman Vincent Peale published The Power of Positive Thinking: A Practical Guide to Mastering the Problems of Everyday Living.

It sold more than five million copies worldwide and was translated into over 40 languages.

What is positive thinking exactly?

Hong Kong-based life coach Tali Weiss explains: “Positive thinking does not necessarily mean avoiding or ignoring bad things, instead it involves making the most of a bad situation, focusing on the best in other people, and viewing yourself and your strengths and abilities in a positive light.”

PHOTO: Tali Weiss Emilie Ducommun is also a life coach in Hong Kong. She explains how developing a more optimistic way of thinking about your world can foster positive emotions, which in turn promote physical well-being.

Ducommun says negative emotions are not bad – “they are necessary to feel emotionally balanced. We want to be able to understand and manage our negative emotions so they do not impact our life negatively.

"This is at the core of emotional intelligence, and a positive mindset will more likely induce more positive emotions, which help to increase our positive resources, which in turn helps build our resilience.”

Why is thinking positively good for us?

Weiss says research has uncovered many real health benefits linked to positive thinking and optimistic attitudes, including “greater resistance to the common cold, better psychological and physical well-being, better cardiovascular health and reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease, and better coping skills during hardships and times of stress”.

“Our brains – and therefore our frame of mind – have a far greater impact on our body than we might imagine.

"Our mindset is so powerful that it can positively (or negatively) impact our body.

"It tells us we can make a choice to live a better life,” Ducommun says.

It’s unclear why people who engage in positive thinking experience these health benefits, says Weiss.

“One theory is that having a positive outlook enables us to cope better with stressful situations, which reduces the harmful effects of stress on your body and produces more ‘happy hormones’ such as oxytocin – the ‘love hormone’, endorphins for pain relief, serotonin – your mood stabiliser, and dopamine – ‘the reward hormone’.”

One of Ducommun’s clients, Melanie (who wants to protect her privacy), a 41-year-old Hong Kong resident, is testament to directing your mindset to powerful, useful, positive effect.

She wasn’t looking forward to moving from Singapore to Hong Kong; it felt overwhelming. Ducommun helped Melanie to think about the relocation differently, in terms of adventure and growth, considering the positive aspects of a move.

“Even though I believe I’m a positive thinker, generally speaking, sometimes we need help, especially in the face of big life changes,” Melanie says.

Why aren’t we all positive thinkers? Weiss says some research “indicates some people are natural born positive thinkers, but most would support the fact that ‘positive thinking’ is learned based on experiences, attitude of carers, family, friends and the society one lives in”.

The good news is, that since both negative and positive thinking are created by a learning process, they can be ‘reprogrammed’ with the right kind of help, Weiss says.

“It has to do with our education, especially in the early ages,” says Ducommun. “The way parents talk, educate and relate to their children has a huge impact on how positive they become.

“Children are good observers, so if they constantly see their parents moaning, ranting about others, and so on, they will likely replicate this type of behaviour later.”

If the children had seen examples of “can do, will do (and with a smile)” they would be much more likely to approach life with the same gusto.

Developing a more positive attitude about her move certainly helped Melanie manage the big change and settle into Hong Kong life more happily. But is having a positive attitude important in everyday life?

Definitely, says Ducommun, especially in the face of adversity.

Take the example of Covid-19. “Positive people might see this pandemic as an opportunity to do something else in their life, spend more time with the kids, learn something new.

Because Covid is something we cannot control, positive people will be more resilient and will determine to make the most of it,” she says.

Ducommun keeps a gratitude journal which she believes helps to keep her thinking positively – by reflecting, even on a difficult day, on what’s been good about it.

“Changing habits needs practice and repetition,” says Weiss, who encourages her clients to take a “21-day challenge to improve and implement positive thinking and positive attitude, which involves writing down at the end of each day (the answers to): ‘What wasn’t so great for me today? What are the good things that happened to me today (no matter how big or small)? And what did I learn about myself today (using only positive words or phrases)?”

Five tips for learning to think positively

1. Enjoy the moment. Identify one or more positive things that happened in your day, and another that you might have approached better. Find happiness in the small things.

2. You’re either in control, or you’re not. “Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

Accepting the things you cannot control and relinquishing whatever control you imagine you might have over those things will make you more positive.

3. Spread the (love of) positivity. If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.

But if you can: say something nice. Tell somebody they look great/have done well/ you love their haircut. They will glow and you will bask in that warmth.

4. Be aware of language, words and phrases. If you use negative words, they will impact your thinking, your attitude and eventually they’ll harden as a negative thinking habit, that will not only impact your mind and body but also the people close to you.

5. Start a gratitude journal. You’ll quickly learn your day really wasn’t that bad.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.