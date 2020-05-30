Post-lockdown office relationships: How to avoid conflicts

People around the world are gradually returning to their workplaces but, after months of lockdown and working from home, many are still operating as if they are in isolation by maintaining a physical distance from their colleagues.

Communication conducted without direct visual, verbal or tactile connection makes interaction less personal, which can sometimes come across as abrupt or even rude. As a result, misunderstanding or conflict can arise between colleagues.

Experts say that though people may have physically returned to their workplace, some may still think and act as they did when they were working from home.

"The pandemic has caused some people to go into survival mode. They might be anxious about the economy and keeping themselves and their family safe. This might lead to people thinking of worst-case scenarios, which create tension within themselves, the family and at work," says Hong Kong clinical psychologist Dr Monica Borschel.

"When people are in survival mode, they act differently. When people believe that resources are scarce, they might turn on each other. Usually, this is not conscious."

People have different ways and means of surviving, and everyone's nervous system acts differently. Some might feel like their colleague isn't pulling their weight, or is a threat. Others might feel unappreciated and undervalued. These dynamics can lead to misunderstandings and conflicts.

Borschel says that when people are emotionally drained, they might not feel like they have the emotional capacity to hear anyone else's feelings or needs.

With that in mind, it is essential to recognise your own emotional fatigue and address it before you can effectively provide emotional support to your colleagues.

"When you feel exhausted, it is OK to do something relaxing and ask for space or rest. When you are rested and calm, it is easier to notice subtleties in your co-worker's behaviour without taking it personally," she says.

"And when you see your colleagues behaving differently - for example if they are speaking more abruptly or acting more tense - you can ask them if they are OK. If they do need help, make sure that you help them if you have the mental and emotional resources to do that."

But if you are feeling tapped out yourself, she advises: "Tell them you care, and that you understand, but at the moment you don't have the capability to help, and that's OK."

We need to remember that we can listen and hold space for others, but we are not responsible for the feelings of others - as long as we are not being hurtful, Borschel adds.

The pressure is on for many people during this difficult time, so when someone lashes out, Borschel advises us to take the time to understand that they might have a need that is not being met. These needs include privacy, space, love, security and appreciation.

Borschel says it's important to understand the difference between constructive criticism and destructive criticism.

"Constructive criticism comes from a place of concern and betterment; destructive criticism is more about the other person," she says. "The key is to think that everyone is doing the best they can right now with what they have."

We can show empathy and compassion by checking in with colleagues from time to time, even if that's just by sending a message or acknowledging that most of our colleagues are experiencing some kind of stress.

Don't take it personally if they don't respond to your message.

Veteran communication consultant Laura Derry Southwood, managing director of Hong Kong-based lifestyle PR agency Prime - recently acquired by international PR agency Purple - says conflicts in the office are usually caused by a lack of, or a breakdown in, communication.

She believes that one way to show compassion to colleagues is "to give time and listen to your colleagues and staff to see how they are doing".

It is important to recognise that we don't have the same work and home environments, so we must remain flexible in our demands and requests. Some of us might not be able to work to a nine-to-five schedule but we are all doing our best to deliver the work.

"I believe in leading by example; sharing the workload with colleagues that might be stretched and providing the additional support can help," Southwood says.

"I think pulling together and encouraging a sense of camaraderie creates a positive workplace. Improving workplace relationships can be done through empowering staff."

As for how to avoid misunderstanding or conflict with colleagues, Borschel suggests: "A good rule of thumb for communication is to say the feeling with the observation, in a non-accusatory way. You can frame things in a way that is beneficial to the team by saying, 'we' and 'us' instead of 'I' or 'you'."

Employers can do their bit too, Borschel adds. "An employer can encourage feelings of safety by addressing employees' financial concerns. Transparency builds trust, which fosters feelings of security and safety."

Individuals can also reinforce their own coping mechanisms to deal with stress so they can interact with colleagues more positively, she says.

"It is vital to have boundaries in all of your relationships. Get in tune with your body and emotions so that your stress threshold doesn't wear too thin. Find time to relax every day. Don't bottle up your emotions; communicate them in a way that is helpful and not hurtful."

Southwood stresses that it is always important to show appreciation and that a little can go a long way.

"Making people feel appreciated for their efforts hopefully reinforces the purpose to their work and effort they are putting in. Highlighting people out for a job well done will encourage the rest of the team to recognise everyone's efforts.

"Make sure you spread the love so that every person in the team gets a moment in the spotlight."

