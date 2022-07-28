Is pregnancy glow just a myth? Why women can look better when expecting

Some women really do “glow” in pregnancy. Amid the heartburn, the swollen ankles and the inability to tie their own shoelaces, some women can experience the best skin of their life. Others? Well, not so much.

“The change in hormones can make your skin produce more sebum,” says Katie Matten, head of education at luxury skincare company Rationale, referring to increased oestrogen and progesterone production, which can help skin look more radiant and shiny.

Pregnant women also have increased blood volume, which can make their complexion rosier and more flushed, and can also increase the turnover of skin cells, sloughing away older cells faster and leaving new and plumper ones. Even their hair can become thicker, thanks to changes in the hair-shedding cycle.

But for others, the increased hormones can make their skin go “haywire”, Matten says, especially if they don’t have a good skincare regime that includes gentle cleansing and exfoliation. Some women’s skin can become more sensitive, while others will experience new skin concerns such as acne and melasma (hormonal-driven hyperpigmentation is sometimes called the “mask of pregnancy”).

Increased oestrogen and progesterone production can help skin look more radiant and shiny.

PHOTO: Instagram

This was the case for Emma Lewisham, a New Zealander with her own natural skincare range who is passionate about products that are safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

“Our skin goes through lots of changes during both pregnancy and post-partum thanks to all the wonderful new hormones we produce. Some of the most common skin concerns include changes in oil production, hormonal breakouts, hyperpigmentation and inflammatory conditions like perioral dermatitis,” she says.

“There are lots of ingredients within products commonly used to address these concerns that should be avoided when you’re pregnant and breastfeeding.

''As I developed Emma Lewisham while navigating my own pregnancy, I was passionate about finding 100 per cent-natural, pregnancy-safe alternatives that would genuinely deliver results. The entire Emma Lewisham range is safe to use while pregnant and breastfeeding.”

Lewisham did eventually experience the pregnancy glow, once she got past the notoriously difficult first trimester.

“After the first trimester, which I did find hard, I felt a lot better in myself and had a lot more energy. Feeling a lot brighter is what gave me that pregnancy glow. I also found my hair and nails got a lot stronger,” she says.

April Roberts, head trainer at skincare brand Sisley in Australia and New Zealand, says that uneven skin tone and pigmentation are common concerns that women face post-partum.

“One way to reduce these conditions is to incorporate brightening skincare products into your routine and to ensure you are wearing a daily shield to protect your skin from the environment. Sisley’s Phyto-Blanc Le Soin will brighten and even the colour of your complexion, including red, grey, yellow and brown tones, while providing the perfect urban shield that lasts all day long.”

Matten says that establishing a gentle and effective skincare regime is essential for maintaining the pregnancy glow, should you be so lucky to have one, in post-partum and beyond. For those who missed out, they can take comfort in the wide range of products available to pregnant and post-partum women.

“Hydration [is key] rather than trying to do anything too active, as hormones can make you sensitive,” she says, adding that one of her favourite all-round products that suits most people is Rationale’s The Hydragel. “Make sure you’re getting the vitamins into [your] skin to be radiant as opposed to over-exfoliating, and establish a cleansing routine throughout pregnancy and beyond. A great cleansing routine means skin can function better on its own.

“Don’t forget the SPF – protecting that complexion [is important].”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.