Prime chance to see Thailand's thrilling Kanchanaburi caves

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Two scenic caves in Kanchanaburi - one with colossal stalagmites - will be open to visitors from February 29 to May 4, but you need to register in advance by phone and be able to swim.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Lam Khlong Ngu National Park chief Satit Pinkul on Wednesday (January 15) announced the openings for Tham Sao Hin (Stone Pillar Cave) and Tham Nok Nang-aen (Swallow Cave).

Both are within the park in Kanchanaburi's Thong Pha Phum district.

Advance registration for individual visitors up to groups of 10 is being accepted from February 3-7, daily from 1-3pm.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Visitors should be 15 to 60 years old and able to swim, since some areas of the caves are semi-submerged. They should be healthy, with no congenital disease or respiratory or blood-pressure issues.

Satit said this is the safest time of year to see the caves - Tham Sao Hin with stalagmites exceeding 62 metres in height and Tham Nok Nang-aen with its gorgeous subterranean vistas and thousands of nesting birds.

More about
Lifestyle Thailand Tourist attractions

TRENDING

Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George's Avenue
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Ikea recalls Troligtvis travel mugs after tests show they release above-normal levels of plastic softener
Ikea recalls Troligtvis travel mugs after tests show they release above-normal levels of plastic softener
New Zealand man fined for exploiting Singaporeans on working holiday
New Zealand man fined for exploiting Singaporeans on working holiday
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES