Prime chance to see Thailand's thrilling Kanchanaburi caves

Two scenic caves in Kanchanaburi - one with colossal stalagmites - will be open to visitors from February 29 to May 4, but you need to register in advance by phone and be able to swim.
Lam Khlong Ngu National Park chief Satit Pinkul on Wednesday (January 15) announced the openings for Tham Sao Hin (Stone Pillar Cave) and Tham Nok Nang-aen (Swallow Cave).
Both are within the park in Kanchanaburi's Thong Pha Phum district.
Advance registration for individual visitors up to groups of 10 is being accepted from February 3-7, daily from 1-3pm.
Visitors should be 15 to 60 years old and able to swim, since some areas of the caves are semi-submerged. They should be healthy, with no congenital disease or respiratory or blood-pressure issues.
Satit said this is the safest time of year to see the caves - Tham Sao Hin with stalagmites exceeding 62 metres in height and Tham Nok Nang-aen with its gorgeous subterranean vistas and thousands of nesting birds.