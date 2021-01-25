Princess Margaret's grandson is a fitness and fashion influencer: Meet Arthur Chatto, 21 and one of Britain's most eligible bachelors

Twenty-one-year-old Arthur Chatto – Queen Elizabeth’s grandnephew and the late Princess Margaret’s grandchild – is a budding fitness and fashion influencer.

The avid sportsman has more than 200,000 Instagram followers and is considered one of Britain’s most eligible bachelors.

A professional rower and personal trainer who also dabbles in mountaineering, boxing and scuba diving, Chatto has built a loyal following on social media thanks to his shirtless selfies and workout tutorials.

The son of Lady Sarah Chatto, the only daughter of Princess Margaret, and Daniel Chatto, an artist and former actor, Arthur is 26th in line to the British throne.

As an athlete, he and his rowing team were the youngest to complete the GB Row Challenge around Great Britain and he has been trying to raise £150,000 (S$272,000) to support the British Red Cross during the coronavirus pandemic.

An ambassador for British watchmaker Elliot Brown and outerwear company Jottnar, Chatto also works as a fitness instructor for Bound Fitness, a gym chain based in the UK.

While he mostly wears workout clothes, he can also clean up very nicely, as he showed when he attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018 clad in a dapper three-piece suit.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.