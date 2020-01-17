Pulau Kendi in Penang could be a snorkelling heaven

GEORGE TOWN - Long established as a hotspot for recreational anglers, Pulau Kendi in the south of Penang island might become an attraction for another kind of outdoor enthusiasts - snorkellers.

Dive instructor Goh Teong Chye checked out the shallow waters around the island and was amazed to find an abundance of live corals flourishing just beneath the surface, as well as a multitude of marine life.

"We spotted corals just beneath the surface, at depths of just 1.5m to 2.5m, and the current was calm within the cove on the eastern side of the island, " he said.

"We saw soft corals waving their tentacles in the current while fishes, crabs and sea urchins swam among them."

The 25-year-old certified technical diver, who has made over 800 dives around the region, took a fishing boat with his team to the island recently.

He proposed that proper facilities such as a pontoon be set up for boats so that visitors can dock without landing on the uninhabited island.

Goh, however, noted that Pulau Kendi's proximity to the mainland meant that it could suffer from cloudy water at certain tidal phases.

"The seabed along the straits is muddy and strong waves will kick up silt, turning the water murky and reducing visibility.

"It may not be ideal for scuba diving, but it is still a fun place to snorkel on the surface and explore marine life during gentle tides."Other states have got their own islands for marine activities and Penang could start its own," he said.