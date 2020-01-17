Pulau Kendi in Penang could be a snorkelling heaven

Natural paradise: A man snorkelling at Pulau Kendi in Penang.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Lo Tern Chern
R. Sekaran
The Star/Asia News Network

GEORGE TOWN - Long established as a hotspot for recreational anglers, Pulau Kendi in the south of Penang island might become an attraction for another kind of outdoor enthusiasts - snorkellers.

Dive instructor Goh Teong Chye checked out the shallow waters around the island and was amazed to find an abundance of live corals flourishing just beneath the surface, as well as a multitude of marine life.

"We spotted corals just beneath the surface, at depths of just 1.5m to 2.5m, and the current was calm within the cove on the eastern side of the island, " he said.

"We saw soft corals waving their tentacles in the current while fishes, crabs and sea urchins swam among them."

The 25-year-old certified technical diver, who has made over 800 dives around the region, took a fishing boat with his team to the island recently.

He proposed that proper facilities such as a pontoon be set up for boats so that visitors can dock without landing on the uninhabited island.

Goh, however, noted that Pulau Kendi's proximity to the mainland meant that it could suffer from cloudy water at certain tidal phases.

"The seabed along the straits is muddy and strong waves will kick up silt, turning the water murky and reducing visibility.

"It may not be ideal for scuba diving, but it is still a fun place to snorkel on the surface and explore marine life during gentle tides."Other states have got their own islands for marine activities and Penang could start its own," he said.

In the last 10 years, the Fisheries Department has dropped more than 100 artificial reefs around Pulau Kendi to spur fish population.

Pulau Kendi is 4km from the southernmost tip of Penang island.

The natural coral, the artificial reefs and several old shipwrecks nearby combine to make the waters around the 27ha island ideal fish spawning and breeding grounds.

Pelagic fishes such as grouper, bream, snapper, scad, mackerel and even turtles have been spotted in the clear azure sea around the island.

It was reported that Universiti Sains Malaysia academics have at various times suggested that Pulau Kendi be nominated as a national marine park.

It was also reported that the Penang government owns 28.5ha of this island while private individuals own another 3.2ha on it.

Meanwhile, state environment committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the state government did not have definite plans to develop Pulau Kendi.

"However, we do not restrict any recreational activities on the island.

"People are free to carry out recreational fishing or snorkelling near the island.

"We have not planned anything for the island but those going there should not harvest anything from the forest or engage in commercial fishing, " he said.

Phee added that the state was aware that many anglers have gone to the island to catch squid which is abundant in the area.

More about
Lifestyle travel malaysia

TRENDING

Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Disciplinary action taken against ComfortDelGro cabby who kicked mum with sick child out of taxi
Disciplinary action taken against ComfortDelGro cabby who kicked mum with sick child out of taxi
Crack found on track near Changi Airport MRT station; slower service expected till Jan 21
Crack found on track near Changi Airport MRT station; slower service expected till Jan 21
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
The math behind TOTO: Here&#039;s why it (statistically) doesn&#039;t make financial sense to play
Why it doesn't make financial sense to buy TOTO
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
McDonald&#039;s Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
McDonald's Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more
This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES